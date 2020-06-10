Martinsville City Council on Tuesday night had its shortest meeting of the year, with only a seven items on an agenda that included three public hearings at which no one spoke.
Two council members put forth the names of four people to be considered for two seats on the school board.
The terms of board Chair Donna Dillard and member Tonya Jones expire at the end of the month, and council staged a hearing to gather new names from which they would decide. Tonya Jones has said she will not continue.
Vice-Mayor Chad Martin suggested that Tony Jones of Martinsville be considered.
Council member Jennifer Bowles asked that Dillard be considered for reappointment and then mentioned the names of L.C. Jones and Rebecca VanCedarfield.
Dillard has indicated that she would be willing to continue. It's unclear whether Tonya, Tony or L.C. Jones are related.
Bowles told the Bulletin that L.C. Jones works as a school resource officer. A post on the Martinsville Police Department’s FaceBook page notes that the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded Jones with the designation of DCJS Crime Prevention Specialist in December.
VanCedarfield was the only person mentioned for consideration who responded immediately to a request from the Bulletin for comment.
“I am a mother for four grown children and a grandmother of two little boys,” VanCedarfield wrote. “I am also a foster mother for two teenage young ladies.
“I am a disabled Army veteran. I am hoping to be able to contribute to our education system and encourage our students to realize their potential.”
Dillard was appointed to the school board in August 2016 to fill the seat of Craig Dietrich, who resigned, reappointed in July 2017 and elected as the board’s chair in August, when Joan Montgomery resigned after moving out of the school district.
Mayor Kathy Lawson said the four candidates would be interviewed by council before its regular meeting on June 23. The selection of two appointments then will be announced at the meeting.
TheatreWorks tax exemption
Council approved on first reading a draft exemption ordinance that would allow TheatreWorks, which operates in uptown, to remain tax exempt, a status first approved in 2012, when the non-profit group qualified under an exemption ordinance.
Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley told council the group acquired ownership of their building at 44 Franklin Street, valued at $143,200, when Mervyn and Virginia King donated the facility in April 2019.
Ownership of that property disqualified the group from being exempted from real property taxes of about $1,520 annually.
“We are a non-profit in the old Townes Furniture building,” TheatreWorks President Jo Grayson said. “We have sold out performances with the highest quality entertainment.”
Grayson told council the group was a "catalyst for uptown revitalization and had a positive economic impact."
Budget for Fiscal Year 2021
City Manager Leon Towarnicki presented a summary of the budget for 2020-21 that shows projected revenues of $90,931,491 and projected expenses of $95,610,078, leaving a deficit of $4,678,587. That difference will be balanced by drawing primarily from the refuse, general and electric funds.
The budget, which had been reviewed in a series of public work sessions and a hearing, also includes a water increase of $1.50 per month to pay for repairs at the Beaver Creek Reservoir and a 2.5% increase in electric rates to pay for anticipated increases in transportation costs.
Council passed the budget, with Council Member Danny Turner casting the only dissenting vote. Turner said he was opposed to the electric rate increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.