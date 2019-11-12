By Bill Wyatt
Martinsville City Schools will become only the third school system in the state to employ a gunshot detection system.
“The system can actually tell what caliber of weapon is being fired and then automatically call the 911 center,” T.J. Slaughter, director of school safety and emergency management for Martinsville City Public Schools, told the school board Monday night. “It takes out the human element.”
A representative of Shooter Detection Systems confirmed that the company has installed the technology in at least two school systems in Virginia Beach but said its clients did not want to be identified.
The Washington Post was able to locate one of the Virginia Beach schools and talked to the administrator who asked that the name of the school not be disclosed.
“The administrator, while thankful for the technology, didn’t want to draw undue attention to the campus,” the Post reported.
Last summer, Slaughter applied for a state grant through the Virginia Department of Education, and the school system received more than $80,000 from the state and a local match totaling $100,691.
Martinsville Schools were included in $6 million School Security Equipment Grants announced by Gov. Ralph Northam involving 102 school divisions.
Those grants pay for “video monitoring systems, metal detectors, classroom locks, electronic-access controls, visitor-identification systems, direct communications links between schools and law enforcement agencies, and other security upgrades,” according to the governor’s release.
“Since its inception in 2013, the school security equipment grant program has funded nearly 2,900 new projects and system upgrades to ensure the safety Virginia students and educators,” Northam said in a relase announcing the grants. “These grants are a key component of the commonwealth’s comprehensive approach to protecting schools.”
The criteria for making the awards — developed by the Virginia Department of Education and the state Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.
Martinsville City Schools will use the money to “add cameras with what we have, adding a visitor ID badging system to replace what we have, upgrade patrol, and the gunshot detection system,” Slaughter said.
The new detectors will allow for a “faster response time and add an extra layer of safety.”
But there wasn’t enough money to include every building.
“The system will be installed in all schools in the city except for Clearview Elementary School due to funding,” Slaughter said.
SEED program
Ajamu “Aji” Dixon, principal of Martinsville High School, updated the school board on the SEED (Student Excellence in Education) program with Patrick Henry Community College: “There are 72 students signed up. We have 130 seniors, so that’s a little more than 50%,” Dixon said.
The SEED program is the result of a 3-year, $3.1 million grant provided by The Harvest Foundation that pays for the first two years of college at PHCC free of charge for all residents of Martinsville and Henry County, starting with those who graduated during the 2017-18 academic year.
“Students have to have a cumulative GPA [grade-point average] of 2.5 or better, fill out a federal needs application, and they have to go to PHCC right after high school. They can’t start somewhere else and then transfer,” Dixon said. “It’s a phenomenal program and a lot of students say how much they appreciate it. It’s just a great program.”
Middle school students present Poe
Layla Garrett and Akira Martin, students of Ama Waller’s class at Martinsville Middle School, presented a report to the school board on their recent Student Exhibition of Learning project involving the work of Edgar Allan Poe.
“They read two poems, two short stories, two non-fiction pieces, and an article on John Hinkley Jr. ‘Not guilty by reason of insanity,’” Waller said. “Then they turned the [school] room into a house – they did their floor plan and sketches. They had to create a tombstone and obituary for the characters that died and the write reflections on the process.”
“On the day of the exhibition we had the pleasure of going to Greensboro and seeing ‘The Raven’ and ‘Tell-Tale Heart’ perform,” Waller said.
Among other business, the board:
- Heard from Superintendent Zeb Talley about the 6-year plan to reduce suspensions, increase community participation and outreach going into homes.
- Elected members Dominique Hylton and Emily Parker to serve on the budget subcommittee for the planning of the FY21 budget.
- Approved policy updates as presented.
- Met in closed session to discuss and consider the evaluation, employment, assignment and reassignment of employees of the Martinsville City Schools.
