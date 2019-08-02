An elementary-school teacher from North Carolina whose classroom lesson became a viral sensation roused up the teachers and staff of Martinville City Schools on Friday during convocation at Martinsville High School.
Michael Bonner teaches in Greenville, N.C., and is an inspirational speaker. He hit the national scene in 2017 when a project he did with his students, a music video they made to help them learn the who-what-when-where-why concept, went viral on the internet. Then the Ellen Degeneres Show flew him and his entire class to California to be on her show.
That music video was a way his students felt engaged with and excited about the topic, he said.
Students “deal with traumatic experiences but have the ability to be what we push them to be,” he said.
A student can have opposite experiences with teachers – be a good student for one but get in trouble often with the other. “How can we tackle this issue?” he said, answering in three points: understanding the mind, pedagogy (teaching) and reason.
Bonner warned against implicit bias, which comes from subtle, subconscious prejudices that are absorbed from the culture or media and that influence behavior.
He set the stage for personal examples.
First, he asked everyone to take a break and tell each other where they were when they heard of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
After they had, and the audience restored their attention to him, he displayed pictures of Middle Eastern people. “After 9/11, people had assumptions on Middle Eastern people,” he said, and were suspicious of them indiscriminately, in ways they had not been before.
Then he displayed a photograph of a red ball cap with the words “Make America Great Again.” Murmurs went through the audience.
“All I did was show you a hat,” he said. “You felt the energy of the room shift.”
No matter what side of the hat’s background and context – Donald Trump – one was on, a reaction of implicit bias was there, he pointed out.
Then he talked about a study in which a group of teachers was given a detailed disciplinary report on a boy. Half the teachers were told the boy was named John or Jake, common white names, and the other half told he was named Darnell or Deshawn, more common names for black boys. The ones who were told he was Darnell or Deshawn expressed a desire to punish the boy more severely; anticipated more quickly that he would be suspended in the future; and were more likely to believe he was a troublemaker, he said.
Troubles and insecurities children face at home negatively affect their health and school performances, he said, and he talked about the ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) by the CDC-Kaiser Permanente to study the phenomenon. It is one of the largest investigations of childhood abuse and neglect and later-life health and well-being.
The more of these items children face, the more difficult they tend to fare in general: physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, mental illness, mother treated violently, divorce, incarcerated relative and substance abuse.
Sixty-seven percent of the population have at least one ACE, he said. People with four or more:
- Have three times the levels of lung disease and adult smoking.
- Are 4.5 times more likely to develop depression.
- Reach 11 times the level of intravenous drug use.
- Are 4 times more likely to have had sex by age 15.
- Have double the level of liver disease.
It’s important to create a “phenomenal environment,” with a welcoming classroom which starts with greeting students at the door, Bonner said.
Be mindful of body language – which forms 70% percent of the conversation, he said.
The internet factor
Bonner told the audience not to overlook the role of internet in kids’ lives, and how it can affect them financially and in terms of self-esteem. Many kids now make tremendous amounts of money by playing video games or having popular social media channels, he said.
Some can create their own businesses. He talked about a child who took $20 her mother gave her and turned it into a business earning $20 to $25 a day in school by making and selling slime.
“She was brilliant enough to take what she learned in school and apply it” to a money-maker, but when a teacher took her slime away one day, she became deeply depressed, he said.
Inspirational teachers
Teachers can be a tremendous inspiration to students, and it can be years and years before a teacher realizes that influence – if ever.
He talked about the tremendous success of rapper and businessman Jay-Z, who “creates masterpieces.” When asked what his inspiration was, Jay-Z named his sixth-grade teacher, Renee Lowden.
She was a different race, gender and generation from Jay-Z, he said -- but that did not lessen her impact.
Teaching “is not a job. It’s a calling,” he said.
Bonner recommended articles to read:
- “When Teachers Punish Black Kids More Severely Than White Kids” by Mimi Kirk, Dec. 11, 2017, NAACP Legal Defense Firm.
- Data from the U.S. Department of Education under https://ocrdata.ed.gov/DistrictSchoolSearch (Or google “U.S. Department of Education Civil Rights Data collection; look under “Martinsville,” “Henry,” “Patrick” – do not include the word “county.”) It breaks down the general school population by race, as well as the percentages by race of students in Gifted & Talented and students suspended.
- “The ‘browning of America’ manifested itself in midterm elections” by Mario T. Garcia, National Catholic Reporter, Nov. 20, 2018.
- “Nothing’s Impossible: “Leadership Lessons from Inside and Outside the Classroom” by Lorraine Monroe, Public Affairs, 1999.
- “Positive Greetings at the Door: Evaluation of a Low-Cost, High-Yield Proactive Classroom Management Strategy” by Clayton R. Cook et. Al., Feb. 19, 2018, Journal of Positive Behavior Interventions.
Other speakers
A teacher and officials from Martinsville also addressed the audience.
Martinsville’s Teacher of the Year, Stephanie Boyd of Martinsville Middle, told the audience that while they feel comfortable when they go home after school, for many of the students “there is no home sweet home.”
Many of the kids take care of siblings or cook dinner. Some may not know if there will be electricity or water. Some “go home in fear,” she said.
Classrooms “should be a home away from home,” she said.
Donna Dillard, Martinsville school board vice chair, had teachers and staff stand up in groups with their schools. Pointing to them all standing, she said, “Look around and remember: We are stronger together.”
She introduced Tonya Jones, the other school board member who attended. Other board members are Sammy Redd, who is in Vermont for the summer, and Emily Parker and Yvonne Givens.
“The years and the summers always go by quickly,” Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr. said.
When he came on as superintendent three years ago, he said, “Most people said it would be five years before we got accredited schools. You did that in one year.
"This year all have accreditation without any conditions, so give yourselves a hand,” he said, and the audience applauded loudly.