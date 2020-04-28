On Monday and Tuesday morning, Martinsville High School seniors were treated with signs at their houses honoring their accomplishments as the Class of 2020.
Martinsville Principal Aji Dixon hand-delivered the signs with Assistant Principals Clarence Simington and Teresa Donley, Athletic Director Tommy Golding and Dean of Students Gerald Kidd in the early morning hours.
Dixon said the signs, donated by members of the school board and local business, read "Class of 2020 senior. Martinsville strong" with the Martinsville M logo.
Martinsville has about 130 seniors set to graduate this spring. The school closed its doors in early March for the rest of the school year after a mandate from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam because of the coronavirus epidemic. Special events such prom and graduation, as well as other traditions for the seniors at the school, have all be canceled as a result, although Superintendent Zeb Talley has told the school board that those events will be held at some future date.
Dixon said he and his staff made sure to be observant of social-distancing procedures while putting the signs out, and they didn’t want to engage too much with the people at their homes.
He said a few students came outside when they saw the signs being placed, and he said he has received several emails from students and parents thanking them.
“It’s been great. I think a lot of the parents and students really appreciate just us telling the kids we’re proud of them and congratulations,” Dixon said by phone Tuesday.
The signs are just one way the school plans to honor the seniors this spring. Martinsville has also been honoring three seniors each day by displaying their names on the marquee outside of the school. The three seniors honored each day are also being highlighted on the Martinsville City Public Schools’ Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Dixon told the Bulletin last week there are also other plans in the works to honor the seniors in various ways, and he hopes to still be able to hold a prom and graduation ceremony later this year when social-distancing restrictions are lifted.
“It means a great deal because ultimately we’ve always been focused on seeing students be successful,” he said. “And while we’ve had some changes in the way that we usually go about celebrating those accomplishments, it still means a lot to be able to recognize those students and their accomplishments and just have a small part in this milestone.
"It means a great deal to myself and my administrative team and staff.”
