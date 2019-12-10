Robotics teams in Martinsville have not only won state titles, but out of 76 competing schools in Virginia, only two were selected to compete internationally -- from Martinsville Middle School.
But there could be something bigger in the works from one of those teams – a patent on an invention.
“I got a call from CNN about Martinsville,” Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said at Monday night’s school board meeting. “People in the community, you’re being noticed because of the drastic changes that are taking place.
“I received an email from the Virginia School Board Association, and they want us to present to other school systems, especially in areas that have lost a lot of jobs and population. We’re hoping to display some of this, too [pointing to the robotics teams]. It’s a great story, as we continue to repeat what we are doing, it’s a shame not to display it to our community at home. People [in education around the state] know where we are.”
One of those teams, "Absolute Zero," kept its display to a minimum and would not allow its project to be photographed or appear on the government's cable access channel, where the school board meeting was being televised live, because team members are in the process of obtaining a patent on their invention and don't want anyone to steal the idea.
"It's hard to push stretchers in the snow, so our device goes under the stretcher wheels, so it's easier to move on the snow," team members told board members.
The "Absolute Zero" team members learned about marketing their product from Patrick Henry Community College, and the Fab Lab in Martinsville helped them produce a prototype. The Fab Lab, located in the IDEA Center in uptown Martinsville, is a fabrication laboratory and workshop offering digital fabrication.
Eastman Chemical Company has expressed interest in investing in the product, and Martinsville Fire and EMS wants to try out the device when the area gets its first snow, according to team members.
“Absolute Zero” not only won first place in state competition for innovative solutions, but it was one of only two teams chosen as winners of global innovation. The other was “Magical Unicode,” also from Martinsville Middle School.
“Magical Unicode” also won in project innovation with a plan to tackle both obesity and poverty in Martinsville by developing a prototype of an exercise bike that would convert energy created by exercising into electricity that can be used to reduce the utility bill in the household. The more you exercise, the less your pay for electricity.
“Absolute Zero” and “Magical Unicode” will now match talents with robotics teams from around the world, and the top 20 teams selected from this competition will win a trip to Epcot Center in Florida.
Board members attend convention
School board members described their recent experiences at the annual Virginia School Boards Association convention in Williamsburg.
“I attended a session ‘measuring what matters,’” board member Dominique Hylton said. “We are very happy and grateful as far as tests [scores], but we would benefit if we implement some other things that matters to the children … conveys who we really are.”
Board member Emily Parker attended a session on legislation.
“Three topics brought up a lot of discussion,” Parker said. “Voting day will remain the second Tuesday in November, mandatory reporting of disciplinary action to the juvenile system has been renewed, and attendance will remain a condition of a school being accredited.”
Board Chair Donna Dillard attended the “early bird” session.
“Data should not always drive the school,” Dillard said. “There needs to be a positive school climate … kindness and subtle things.”
Also at the meeting, board members:
- Heard from Talley that discussions have begun with City Manager Leon Towarnicki and City Finance Director Linda Conover about the upcoming school budget.
- Unanimously approved Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing’s recommended list for English text books and some minor language changes in school policies.
- Heard from Vincent Dandridge of the Ku Wat Temple #126 in Martinsville that there would be a toy giveaway event at the Sportsman Club, 47 W. Fayette Street, at 1 p.m. Dec. 22. “We will feed the parents and the kids. All the kids in Martinsville and Henry County are invited,” Dandridge said. The event will continue until everything is gone, a flyer Dandridge presented said.
- Heard that schools will dismiss 2 hours early on Dec. 18 for winter break. Teachers will return on Jan. 2, students on Jan. 6.
- Scheduled their next meeting for 6 p.m. Jan. 13 in City Council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.