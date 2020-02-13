Last year Martinsville Middle School designated one school day as an opportunity for parents to shadow their children as students follow a normal class schedule.
The event was so successful, Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley decided to do it again this year and call it “Bulldog for a Day.”
“We have some of the best kids and staff,” Tarpley said. “Parents and the community need to see what students are doing in our school.
“They are learning how to be critical thinkers, problem-solvers, collaborators, and good citizens.”
This year’s event occurred on Feb. 4. Parents not only observed the classroom environment but were encouraged to participate. Afterwards, parents were invited to provide feedback by completing a survey.
Tarpley said “Bulldog for Day” will become an annual event at Martinsville Middle School.
“We believe in our students and do our best to help them achieve their potential,” Tarpley said. “We want parents to see this work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.