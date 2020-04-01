Both Martinsville and Patrick County school districts are making adjustments to accommodate changing state mandates. From the way free meals are reaching students to how lessons can be received and learned, the process changes almost daily.
One big relief for educators and students is the cancellation of the Standards of Learning tests, a federally mandated annual reading and mathematics assessment of all students in grades 3-12.
All public schools in Virginia have been given permission by the U.S. Department of Education to cancel SOL testing during this school year.
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane submitted the commonwealth’s waiver on Friday after the federal agency informed the Virginia Department of Education that the application did not require prior approval from the state Board of Education.
On Saturday, VDOE received the OK to implement the waiver pending formal approval later this spring.
“I would like to thank USED for how quickly they are granting these waivers so that we can provide certainty for our educators and students,” Lane said.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools closed through the end of the current academic year as a means of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“The situation we are currently in as a community, commonwealth, nation and the world is unprecedented and constantly changing,” Martinsville City Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing said. “We are working to support our students in their continuity of learning, and these plans are changing as we receive guidance from VDOE on an ongoing basis.”
Virtual options
Downing said students who were enrolled in Virtual Virginia have the option of continuing their coursework there.
If a student does not have access to a computer but would like to use VVA, a laptop can be checked out from the school by a parent of a student in grades 3-12.
Downing said laptops are available and suggested parents “call ahead so we can get them ready.”
Students also have the option of completing course work by receiving a packet of learning material and “teachers are working to build online content for students to complete these courses locally if they choose,” Downing said.
“Based on the governor’s temporary, stay-at-home order, we encourage our families and staff to follow the guidelines outlined by the governor,” Downing said. “Parents and students can contact schools to let them know if they want packets mailed.”
Packets can also be picked up at the school or delivered with meals.
Students at the high school level who were enrolled in dual-enrollment courses in English, mathematics, science and social science or history will continue their coursework through Patrick Henry Community College to earn the dual-enrollment credit. Faculty members teaching those courses will be working with students to support their learning.
Downing said free meals will not be provided to Martinsville students during spring break, Monday through April 13, and will resume April 15.
No meal delivery in Patrick County
Patrick County Superintendent Dean Gilbert said all the superintendents of all school districts meet with VDOE officials by conference call every Tuesday and Thursday morning.
“Due to the governor’s orders, school meals will be offered for pickup only,” Gilbert said. “Meal delivery will no longer be available.
“I thought it would be prudent to not deliver meals so that we can ensure the safety and well-being of our staff members.”
Unlike the city of Martinsville and Henry County, school bus drivers in Patrick County were never tasked with delivering free meals to students when the COVID-19 crisis began. Gilbert said most of the bus drivers in his district are older than 65, which makes them in the higher-risk category should they contract the coronavirus.
“People going out to deliver meals to people tell us they try to practice social distances,” Gilbert said. “We just want to make it as safe as we can with workers we have.
“People can now pick them [meals] up on Tuesday, for Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Thursday, for Thursday and Friday.
“They [students] can pick them up [meals] on a table outside or under shelter. … They come and get out of the car, and the staff keeps at least six feet away.
“We think that’s probably safer than knocking on doors.” he said.
Gilbert also said he was notified by the state than parental consent was needed in order to continue delivering to houses. With “tighter restrictions” Gilbert decided to abandon home delivery and provide pickup of free meals describing the change as the “safest and best means.”
‘See how it works’
As of Wednesday there were still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Martinsville or Patrick County.
“I think we’ve been very fortunate — knowing that can change any day,” Gilbert said. “Along the [U.S.] 58 corridor and on the east end [of Patrick County], where I live — it’s concerning — a lot of people are anxious.
“We’re hoping that these mitigations will make a difference and things will be back to normal by May or June, We’ll see how it works.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236.
