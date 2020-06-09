There are two Martinsville School Board members whose terms expire at the end of the month, but at Monday night's regular meeting one of them said she would not be continuing.
"Tanya Jones and myself have until tomorrow [Tuesday, to request to be reappointed]," School Board Chair Donna Dillard said. "If she [Jones] doesn't want to, I want to thank her - you've been helpful."
Jones then confirmed she would not be seeking another term.
"I'm going to be leaving," Jones said. "I appreciate my three-year tenure."
Jones was appointed to the school board on June 27, 2017, after competing with six candidates and then receiving a unanimous vote by Martinsville City Council.
Jones is an assistant principal at McMichael High School near Mayodan, N.C., but she lives in Martinsville and is a Martinsville High School graduate.
Dillard didn't say whether she would be asking city council for another term.
Areas such as Henry County have voters elect their school boards, but Martinsville City Council appoints its school board members.
Once appointed, a member serves for a 3-year term and is eligible to serve three full terms for a total of 9 years.
Dillard was appointed in August 2016 to fill the seat of Craig Dietrich, who had resigned.
She was reappointed in July, 2017, and then was elected as the board's chair in August, when Joan Montgomery resigned after moving out of the school district.
State law requires anyone who wants to be considered for a seat on the school board either to state their names or have their names stated at a public hearing.
That hearing was scheduled on the agenda for city council's meeting on Tuesday night.
Personnel moves
The board approved the personnel report as presented, including retirements from Violet Nelson and Angie Weinerth; resignations from Lauren Croft, Brenda Hairston, Evelyn Hunter, Nina Kesselring, Andrew Mullins and Jonathan Stanley; and appointments of Hanna Jent, Breonda Jones, Britney Porter, Sarah Rigney, Tasha Rouse, Dustin Sullivan and Kelly Williams as teachers and Ama Waller as assistant softball coach at Martinsville Middle School.
Also at the meeting, board members:
- Recognized Mary Handy for serving on the school board as a student member. She plans to attend Patrick Henry Community College this fall.
- Heard from Field Nutrition Manager Rhonda Dickerson that the USDA has extended the summer feeding program through Aug. 31.
- Approved Superintendent Zeb Talley's request to designate Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing, Executive Director of Special Education and Student Services Paulette Simington and Executive Director for Administrative Services Travis Clemons as designees in his absence for the upcoming school year.
- Approved the $2,500 annual fee charged by the Virginia School Boards Association for providing policy services to the school board.
- Approved the administration's request to file for $1,358,331 in Elementary Secondary Education Act funding and a request from Tamra Vaughan, coordinator of the Title III program, to file for $10,301 in federal funding for student support and academic enrichment, $2,690 for supporting effective instruction and family outreach and $12,991 for English language learners and immigrant student grant funds.
- Approved an increase in the adult meal price for Fiscal Year 2020-21 from $3.50 to $4.50.
