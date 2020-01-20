The revamped Martinsville City Public School Board is going to school today, spending most of the day in Charlottesville for a training session.
Clerk of the Board and Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Janie Fulcher sent out a notice of a special meeting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Virginia School Boards Association board room at 200 Hansen Road, Suite 2 in Charlottesville.
The purpose of the meeting is to attend a governance training session that will be conducted by the VSBA staff. No other business of the school system will be conducted.
According to the VSBA’s website, the training session is one of several offered Virginia school boards to help members understand their roles and responsibilities.
“An effective leadership team is made up of members with a range of responsibilities from strategic to operational,” according to the website. “In this session, participants will compare and contrast the roles and responsibilities of the school board and the superintendent.”
The site says challenges and strategies of governing will be discussed among the participants.
In August of last year the majority of the Martinsville School Board was replaced. Eric Hruza did not seek reappointment, and Joan Montgomery and Sammy Redd moved out of the school district.
Emily Parker, Yvonne Givens, and Dominique Hylton were appointed by Martinsville City Council to fill those empty seats.
According to the VSBA, the association provides individualized professional development activities designed for Virginia school boards.
In addition to customized training and the governance training program, other training programs include strategic planning, board self-evaluation, building a new governance team with a new superintendent, operations, evaluation a superintendent’s performance, using data to make informed decisions and optimizing media relationships to proactively generate press coverage.
The school board will meet next at 6 p.m. next Monday for a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2020-2021. That meeting will be in the community room at the Martinsville City school board office, 746 Indian Trail.
