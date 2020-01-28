The Martinsville City School Board conducted a public hearing Monday night on its proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 — but away from the live broadcasts that are in place for its regular meetings.
The meeting was at the city school board office at 745 Indian Trail, which doesn’t provide the live broadcast facilities and access to the local government cable channel that are available at the board’s usual site in Martinsville City Hall.
“We had the public hearing here last year,” Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr. said when asked why the meeting was at the school board’s office. “We can have our meetings at different places.”
When asked specifically why the board chose not to have the public hearing at City Hall and broadcast live, Talley said:
“We had it [public hearing] here [school board office] last year, and that’s my comment.”
There was nothing new presented at the meeting. Talley spoke for nearly 30 minutes, giving the same presentation he did at the regular meeting on Jan. 13 at City Hall and in front of the cameras.
And just like the presentation at the regular meeting, MCPS Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons was called upon by Talley occasionally to explain some of the details.
At the conclusion of Talley’s presentation, Board Chair Donna Dillard opened the meeting up for public comment.
There were 21 people in attendance, including Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson, but no one spoke.
The meeting was adjourned 33 minutes after it started.
As previously reported, the school board is calling for a budget nearly $1 million more than last year and is asking Martinsville City Council to increase its contribution from $6,228,276 to $6,388,276 in order to fund the purchase of two new school buses at a cost of $80,000 each.
“We are requesting level funding for operations, but capital improvements for two buses,” Talley said.
All other increased expenses would be funded by an increase in revenue across the board. State and federal funding is expected to increase $743,134, from $14,996,061 in 2020 to $15,739,195. The overall budget would rise more than 4.3%.
Another factor in the increased budget is that the cost to participate in the Virginia Retirement System is anticipated to increase to $109,307.
“We don’t have any say in that,” Talley said.
The VRS is an independent state agency that administers the benefit plans for public sector employees. There are about 148,000 teachers enrolled in the VRS, including those in Martinsville and Henry County, according to the VRS website.
The proposed budget also calls for teachers to receive a 1.5% increase in pay, at a cost of $226,839.
“The governor [Ralph Northam] is proposing a 3% raise over two years,” Talley said. “We want to do it 1.5% the first year and then 1.5% the second year.”
A “step increase” of $93,744 will go to pay for the increases in salaries to teachers based on their experience.
An increase of $17,924 is budgeted for the expense of paying bus drivers. Talley said the school board may have to consider raising this amount even higher in order to recruit enough drivers to cover all of the routes.
“We compete with Franklin, Pittsylvania, and Patrick [counties] for bus drivers,” Talley said. “We want to make sure everyone gets an increase.”
Proposed additional costs include a part-time communication employee, a technician, a part-time reading specialist and a part-time student resource officer.
“Virginia ranked third in the nation for student achievement, but 34th in the nation for teacher pay,” Talley said. “It’s important to reward our teachers. We want to give them something.
“We go over our budget weekly, we have to keep a tight fist on where the money is.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
