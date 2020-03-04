Martinsville City Public Schools is on a roll: For the third consecutive year, all schools continue have been accredited by the Virginia Board of Education.
Accreditation means the schools meet the state’s expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes, which is an adjusted pass rate of 75% in English (including reading and writing) and 70% in math, science and history/social science.
“The change instituted included shifting the mindset within each school to recognize that success is possible no matter the circumstances,” Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said last month during a community event at Martinsville High School. “Faculty and staff refused to love students to failure” by not accepting excuses and not allowing external factors to hinder students’ progress.
More than 350 students, parents, teachers and staff attended that presentation, including the system’s four principals: Aji Dixon of Martinsville High, Cynthia Tarpley at Martinsville Middle, Renee Brown at Albert Harris and Cameron Cooper of Patrick Henry.
Assistant Superintendent Angilee Downing joined school board members at four separate ceremonies held at Albert Harris, Patrick Henry, Martinsville Middle and Martinsville High School recently where banners of achievement were presented. Those banners will be displayed at each school.
“Students, parents, teachers, administrators, central office staff, and community members worked very hard to make these events happen for the city of Martinsville,” Talley said. “I am very proud of our students and feel that they will make great contributions to Martinsville and to society.
“All of our schools strive to promote a culture of academic and social success. Our students deserve a quality education so that they can compete in a global economy.”
Talley told the Martinsville School Board at its meeting in December that he had received an invitation to take the story of Martinsville schools on the road and share it with struggling school systems around the state.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
