School may be closed because of COVID-19, but students of the Martinsville Public School System are being fed everyday and are learning everyday.
"A lot has occurred," Superintendent Zeb Talley told the school board on Thursday night. "Everything is well.
"We started off the first week feeding 500 students. Now we're up to 800 daily."
Talley said his district still was providing meal delivery to students. Henry and Patrick county school systems have changed to a pick-up service only.
“We owe this to the brave people and bus drivers who are driving out,” he said.
All students who have access to the internet are taking classes online. Some students without internet access are using laptops with the course material preloaded on them. Work packets with lessons on paper are available as a last resort.
"Teachers are checking students off, and principals are checking teachers off," Talley said. "We are already planning for re-entry, but we don't know when. ... But we are already putting a plan together."
Talley said educational leaders throughout the state have begun referring to the possibility that students could be falling behind in their studies during the pandemic as the "virus gap."
"At the end of the year, we plan to have all those events we missed," Talley said. "Graduation, prom, we will have them all as soon as we are able to get back in.
"We acknowledge all our students, but we have a surprise for our senior class. This is a critical time and a milestone. We have some great plans."
Every member of the school board took time during the meeting to affirm their support for Talley.
“Thank you, Dr. Talley, for your leadership,” Chair Donna Dillard said. “It hasn’t been easy. Thank you so much for your effort.”
Said Vice-Chair Yvonne Givens: “Always remember our superintendent is our leader. If they [public] reach out to us, we direct them back to our central office. A parent said they thought we had handled everything so well. Our community is so welcoming during this time.”
School board member Tonya Jones said she agreed.
“The superintendent is the leader of the school district and has done an excellent job,” Jones said. “I’ve not heard one negative comment. It’s all positive.
“The staff is working to do all they can. A child needed help with a packet, and a principal helped with that. Kids truly miss school.
“Everybody is struggling and everyone is working together for the good of the child.”
Said board member Emily Parker; “We have a great leader in Dr. Talley. We should be supporting his leadership.”
Talley thanked the board members for their support.
“I couldn’t dare stay at home,” Talley said. “Together we’ll make it through this. If parents can see things, we can do better, just let us know - we just want to ease their mind that we will be here for the students until this is over.
“I thank the board. I’ve never had this much support. It would be a crime not to be successful."
Personnel moves
Upon a motion by Givens and a second by Parker, the board unanimously approved several personal moves that were initiated during closed session:
- Resignations of Kristen Cole and Tara Sanders.
- Retirements in June of Kim Tatum and Anthony Mitchell.
- Appointments of Brittany Draper as AVID tutor and Connie Niblett in maintenance.
- Named as coaches Jeffrey Brown, varsity girls softball assistant, and Reginald Womack, JV boys baseball head coach.
- Approved as substitutes: Taylor Conklin and Donald Kirby.
Also at the meeting, board members:
- Heard from Talley that he and Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemmons had met with City Manager Leon Towarnicki regarding adjustments to the upcoming budget that will be necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Martinsville has had it tough before, but we are looking forward to working with the city government and we came to some great agreements,” Talley said.
- Approved a recommendation by Executive Director of Special Education and Student Services Paulette Simington for the Annual Special Education Plan for Section 611, part B, with a budget of $566,974, up from $560,262 from the previous year. The budget for Section 619 is $7,044, up from $6,731 last year.
- Recognized and distributed awards to the robotics teams, to Martinsville Middle School for winning a $500 Exxon Mobile grant, FAHI contest winners at Albert Harris, Eastman Oratorical Contest winner Brittany Hylton, VML Essay Contest winner Ava Grant and Arizona State and Verizon CTE Grant winner Lizzy Fulcher and Martinsville Middle School.
