A presentation last November at the Virginia School Boards Association’s annual conference in Williamsburg was repeated last month at Martinsville High School, so the community could learn about the activities that are improving the academic performance of the students.
“Transforming A High Poverty School Division: Our Students Don’t Have Time to Wait” is about how all of Martinsville’s schools became accredited within a year.
None of Martinsville’s schools was accredited in 2016, and all of them had not been accredited since 2012. The schools were partially accredited in 2016 and in 2017 and have been accredited fully since 2018.
Accreditation is a benchmark determined by the Virginia Board of Education and means the schools meet the state’s expectations for achievement and improving student outcomes, which is an adjusted pass rate of 75% in English (including reading and writing) and 70% in math, science and history/social science.
“The changes instituted included shifting the mindset within each school to recognition that success is possible no matter the circumstances,” Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said. “Faculty and staff refused to love students to failure” by not accepting excuses and not allowing external factors to hinder students’ progress.
More than 350 students, parents, teachers and staff attended the presentation, including Talley, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Angilee Downing and the system’s four principals: Aji Dixon of Martinsville High, Cynthia Tarpley at Martinsville Middle, Renee Brown at Albert Harris and Cameron Cooper of Patrick Henry.
Demonstrators included the robotics teams from Clearview, Patrick Henry, Albert Harris, Martinsville Middle and Martinsville High.
The Martinsville High School Jazz Band and choirs from Patrick Henry and Albert Harris performed.
Talley indicated at the meeting in December of the school board that he had plans to share with the residents of Martinsville what the school system has been sharing with others around the state.
“I received an email from the Virginia School Board Association, and they want us to present to other school systems, especially in areas that have lost a lot of jobs and population,” Talley said.
“It’s a great story, as we continue to repeat what we are doing, it’s a shame not to display it to our community at home. People [in education around the state] know where we are.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
