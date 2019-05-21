More than 1 in 5 people in Martinsville suffers from food insecurity.
Based on data compiled by the County Health Report, the city’s 21% is nearly double that of all of Virginia (11%) and much higher than the national index (9%).
During the school year, every student in Martinsville City Public Schools qualifies for free or reduced-price meals, too, based on the economics of the city.
Those are key indicators why MPS will participate in a federal program this summer that will feed students even when school isn’t in session.
Meals will be provided starting on June 3 on a first-come, first-served basis at these sites and times:
Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.: Monday-Thursday, June 3-July 25. Breakfast will be available from 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no service July 1-5.Northview Gardens, 755 Stultz Road: Monday- Thursday, June 3-July 25. Breakfast will be available from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from noon- to 12:30 p.m. There is no service July 1-5.Martinsville Middle School, 201 Brown St. Monday-Thursday, June 3-July 25. Breakfast will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no service July 1-5.Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith Road. Monday-Thursday, June 3-July 25. Breakfast will be available from 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no service July 4-5.First Baptist Church of East Martinsville, 1043 East Church St. Tuesday and Thursday, June 11-July 25. Lunch will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. There is no service July 1-5. Henry County School Nutrition earlier announced it would particpate in the USDA Summer Food Service Program in which groups that are hosting students/children during the summer months for any type of activities, (day camps, Vacation Bible Schools, tutoring, etc.), can receive free meals or snacks to give to the children who come to their site. For more information or to set up a site to receive food, call 276-638-1159 and ask about the Summer Food Service Program. Sites that would like to start serving meals/snacks as soon as school is out in May or by June 10 need to set up their site with the schools by April 26 to ensure on-time approval.Sites may be added with later dates of service throughout the summer, but two weeks’ notice is required before service can begin.Meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and under, without charge.