Six Martinsville High School students recently signed with Patrick Henry Community College on the National Coalition of Certifications Signing Day.
The students agreed to enroll in PHCC's Career and Technical Education program to pursue certifications in various fields.
Those who signed were:
- Elijah Akbar, general engineering technology
- Daniel Argueta, industrial electronics technology
- NyAysia Hairston, welding
- Christian Holland, general engineering technolog
- Michael Penn, general engineering technology
- Luisangel Rodriguez, general engineering technology
