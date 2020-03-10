They talked about the coronavirus and teachers’ pay at Monday’s meeting of the Martinsville School board, but attendees had a lot to say about how students are failing to get help with the cost of college.
There is free money available for students to help pay for tuition beyond high school, school counselors told board members, but they are having a hard time getting students to complete the application process.
“Kids just don’t want to write essays,” MHS Senior Counselor Cameron Stokes said. “I had three top students ... they did the whole scholarship [application package] ... all they had to do is go home and do the essay.”
MHS Senior Counselor Martha Hairston told the board her office sets aside time to help students apply for the scholarships.
“Our kids don’t do it. Kids won’t sign up,” Hairston said. “Sometimes we don’t have the parents pushing.”
Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley encouraged the practice of essay writing for scholarships as an English class activity.
“It’s a natural segue into the English class,” Talley said. “It just seems like a natural path to do that.
“Sometimes students don’t do and parents don’t do what they are supposed to, so we have to be aggressive.”
Talley suggested history class would be another opportunity for students to complete their scholarship essays.
There are 125 seniors graduating at Martinsville High School this year, and 58 have applied for scholarship funds.
“We have $1.9 million in scholarship dollars,” School Board Member Tonya Jones said. “I know because I look at it every day.
“We have to do whatever we can do.”
Preparations for
the coronavirus
Director of Pupil Services Felicia Preston addressed the board on the school system’s flu season preparedness plan and steps being taken to prevent the presence of the coronavirus.
Everyone is being told to use “sanitizers, cover their mouths, stay home when sick, and don’t touch the eyes, nose or mouth,” Preston said. “We encourage our schools to promote good hygiene, monitor absences and to stay at home if there is a fever or they are sick.”
Preston said the school system has purchased wipes and sprays and is working with the local health department by following its recommendations.
Teachers to get more
Talley said pay raises for teachers are very much at the forefront of all budget considerations. “Every budget scheme will mean teachers will get a salary increase. Even the House and Senate are proposing more than what the governor did,” he said.
Virginia lawmakers have approved raises and bonuses for public school teachers in their final budget proposal this year, which should get final approval on Thursday. That budget includes a state share of a 2% raise for teachers in the next two fiscal years.
Teacher salaries are split between the state and local governments.
“We’re right there in our prediction,” Talley said. “We’re offering a great packet again to our staff and teachers.”
Teacher of the
year nominees
Nominees were recognized for the district’s Teacher of the Year award, which will be presented at the annual teacher’s appreciation banquet.
That winner will come from Beverly Keaton of Clearview Early Childhood Center, Jacob Mitchell of Albert Harris Elementary School, Liz Lynch of Patrick Henry Elementary School, Alysa Stokes of Martinsville Middle School and Daniel Sechrist of Martinsville High School, who were chosen by their peers.
The winner will advance for consideration at the regional level.
Also at the
meeting, the board:
- Heard from Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons that $29,450 has been raised this year for the MCPS Endowment Fund, a program that began in 2007 by the Martinsville Area Community Foundation. He said “180 grants have been given out” through this program, ranging “from $200 to $5,000.” These creative instructional grants are used for innovative learning activities that would not otherwise be possible in the regular school budget.
- Heard from Talley that the “absentee rate is down and this is the first time it’s been down since I can remember.”
- Heard from Talley that March is “equity in education month. We are always looking for ways to be inclusive with our students.” The Virginia School Board Association says that public education has struggled to serve these students both adequately and equitably.
- Heard that 27 students from Martinsville Middle School were among 700 who recently attended a mathematics event at Virginia Military Institute. The event also included an opportunity for teachers to attend a workshop during which they could earn developmental credit.
- Honored about a dozen teachers and students, including MHS swimmer Tanner Ingram for finishing second in state competition — “I’m glad I got to go to state two years in a row,” Ingram said. “I was a lot more calm this year, and had more experience” — Jamir Manns for state wrestling honors and Amber Roundtree for indoor track.
- Approved first and final reading codification of policies to meet the legal requirements of Virginia and federal codes.
- Shared in the reading of a resolution identifying the Martinsville City Public Schools as a participant in the Equity Education Month initiative by the Virginia School Board Association.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
