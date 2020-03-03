Staff report
Martinsville students in third through 12th grades will present “Lion King Jr.” this Friday through Sunday at Martinsville High School.
It’s the second year city schools have sponsored musicals using such a wide age range of students, said show director Shauna Hines. The musical involves 20 high school students, 15 middle school students, and 16 elementary students.
The cast: Cecille Simpson, playing Rafiki; Alex Butler as Mufasa; Alyssa Lintag as Sarabi; Leah Harris as Zazu; Maria Johnson as Scar; Caesar Draper as Young Simba; Christian Kissee as Simba; Kamori Dillard as Young Nala; Amber Rountree as Nala; Jalia Dillard as Sarafina; Myasia Dillard as Shenzi; Mason Rorrer as Banzai; Jordan Vaughn as Ed; Hayden Calfee as Timon; and Logan Carter as Pumbaa.
Lionessess: KaMya Keen, Jacey Pamintuan, Katherine Rorrer, Monica Watkins and Faith Young.
Members of the ensemble: Jalaya Armstrong, Parker Calfee, Qa’Sani Calhoun-Davis, Jennifer Cedillo, Jordan Foster, Hudson Grant, NiJel Gravely, Caden Henderson, Kristen Henderson, Elijah Judkins, Ky’asia Keen, Paishence Manns, Honesty Martin, KaVaughn Muse, Jyshir Plunkett, Jeremiah Porter, Josiah Porter, Aurora Rankin, Samson Ray, Lillian Rorrer, Eli Simpson, Imoni Smith, Veronica Smith, Caroline Snyder, Javonna Stubblefield, Aaliyah Turner, Sydney Varner, Laura Washington, Benjamin Wood, Connor Wotring and Sikolin Wray.
Erica Becker is the music director; Sharon Millner and Lateisha Draper are the stage managers; Karla Scales is the choreographer; and Emma Weatherly is the master artistic designer.
Throughout the production, students have had experiences that enriched their learning in various school subjects, Hines said. They have “learned foreign languages, measurement and budgeting (math); line interpretation and phrasing (language arts); cultural differences (social studies); musical notation and terminology, movement sequencing and dance (physical education); animal relationships and habitats (science); visual arts and elements of design; stage terminology; and time management, positive social interactions, problem-solving and collaboration (college and career readiness),” she wrote in an email.
All props were made at the school, and some even garnered a bit of international attention, Hines said.
The template for the masks came from a woman in Australia. Hines, Weatherly and others made the masks of cardboard and papier mache, then painted them. Hines posted the pictures online for the woman in Australia to see them, and another woman in England wrote in asking about them. She asked if the lions’ mane and other areas were made of horsehair, Hines said. No; they had been made using dried grasses picked outside.
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Martinsville High School. Advance tickets for the Friday show have been sold out, but advance tickets ($7) still are available for the Saturday and Sunday shows. Admission at the door will cost $10.
