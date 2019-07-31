School schedules
Monday
- Martinsville City Schools: Open house at all schools
- Henry County Schools: Teacher work day
Wednesday
- First day of school at Martinsville City Schools
Thursday
- First day of school at Patrick County Public Schools
- Henry County Schools Back to School event, noon-7 p.m. at each school
Aug. 12
- First day of school at Henry County Public Schools. NOTE: HCPS will have a "staggered start" for preschool and kindergarten students. One-third of class will come to school each day Aug. 12-14 and full class on Aug. 15.
Aug. 19
- Parent orientation at Carlisle School
Aug. 20
- First day of school at Carlisle School
School holidays
- All schools are dismissed for Labor Day (Sept. 2), Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 20) and Memorial Day (May 25) and Thanksgiving break (Nov. 27-29)
- Veterans Day (Nov. 11): Patrick County
- Thanksgiving break: Carlisle School (Nov. 25-29)
- Christmas breaks: Dec. 19-Jan. 5 (Martinsville) Dec. 20-Jan. 5 (Henry County, Patrick County, Carlisle)
- Spring breaks: March 11-13 (Patrick County), March 23-27 (Carlisle), April 6-10 (Martinsville), April 6-13 (Henry County)
- Easter holiday: April 9-13 (Patrick County). April 13 (Carlisle)
Last days of school
- May 19 (Patrick County)
- May 20 (Martinsville, Henry County)