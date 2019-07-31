School schedules

Monday

  • Martinsville City Schools: Open house at all schools
  • Henry County Schools: Teacher work day

Wednesday

  • First day of school at Martinsville City Schools

Thursday

  • First day of school at Patrick County Public Schools
  • Henry County Schools Back to School event, noon-7 p.m. at each school

Aug. 12

  • First day of school at Henry County Public Schools. NOTE: HCPS will have a "staggered start" for preschool and kindergarten students. One-third of class will come to school each day Aug. 12-14 and full class on Aug. 15.

Aug. 19

  • Parent orientation at Carlisle School

Aug. 20

  • First day of school at Carlisle School

School holidays

  • All schools are dismissed for Labor Day (Sept. 2), Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 20) and Memorial Day (May 25) and Thanksgiving break (Nov. 27-29)
  • Veterans Day (Nov. 11): Patrick County
  • Thanksgiving break: Carlisle School (Nov. 25-29)
  • Christmas breaks: Dec. 19-Jan. 5 (Martinsville) Dec. 20-Jan. 5 (Henry County, Patrick County, Carlisle)
  • Spring breaks: March 11-13 (Patrick County), March 23-27 (Carlisle), April 6-10 (Martinsville), April 6-13 (Henry County)
  • Easter holiday: April 9-13 (Patrick County). April 13 (Carlisle)

Last days of school

  • May 19 (Patrick County)
  • May 20 (Martinsville, Henry County)

