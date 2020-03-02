Learning no longer involves solely reading textbooks at many American schools, and Meadow View Elementary School is no different.
In addition to learning by flipping a few pages into an instructional booklet, students at Meadow View interact with several multimedia platforms, including using an iPad to access a learning game called Osmo.
Used in 30,000 classrooms across the country, Osmo merges tactile exploration with innovative technology, actively engaging children in the learning process.
Amanda Johnson, media specialist at Meadow View, has become so in tune with Osmo that she has been named a national ambassador to help tout its value and train users.
Johnson became adapt at Osmo by using it to teach students on their rounds to the media center. There are several options about games, but she said a kid-favorite involves pizza in which students make a pizza using real objects like a play pizza crust and artificial toppings to create the perfect pie.
Instead of seeing the toppings appear only on the pizza they’re physically touching, students also experience the mushrooms, pepperoni and other items being added to the iPad’s screen in real-time.
“Osmo games utilize an iPad to connect with physical game pieces,” Johnson said. “There is a reflector that goes over the front-facing camera so that it can pick up what students are doing with the game pieces on the table.
“Osmo games work to strengthen skills in math and reading by addition, multiplication, giving customers change in the Pizza Co. game and having students form sight words using the letter pieces. Using Osmo in the classroom allows students to use technology with physical manipulative.”
Using Osmo since Meadow View opened in 2018, Johnson explored the idea of becoming an Osmo ambassador and recently earned the designation. Now she can demonstrate Osmo at national conferences, staff training, district-level meetings and on social media.
“Osmo welcomes educators who are Osmo enthusiasts to apply to their ambassador program,” Johnson said. “Osmo ambassadors get to promote Osmo products and get a behind the scenes peek on occasions.
“As someone who loves the Osmo games, it made sense to apply to be an ambassador so I could connect with a community of educators who are using the same products.”
Being an ambassador also equips Johnson with personal support, unique experiences and exclusive rewards offered by Osmo.
And the students at Meadow View aren’t the only ones in Henry County Public Schools who are using Osmo.
“All Henry County elementary schools have Osmo as one of our STEM integrations in the media center and the classroom,” said Monica Hatchett, director of communications and organizational learning. “We are always looking for engaging methods of supporting student learning and we know that the interactive capabilities of Osmo allows students to explore traditional concepts like making change in a financial transaction or working with phonemic letter sounds in innovative ways that will help solidify their knowledge of these critical concepts.”
Johnson said students look forward to learning with Osmo because it offers them the fun of learning while playing a game.
“My learners love using Osmo in the library. When students come to library and see that I have the Osmo kits set up for use in class that day, their enthusiasm is evident as they walk through the door,” Johnson said. “I love that they think they are playing a game, but we have really turned their learning into a game.”
