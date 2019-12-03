NCI financial report

Assistant Director of Finance & Operations Christina Reed said “all expenses are on track for the first part of the [fiscal] year.”

NCI's general fund through Oct. 31 was $2,632,835, but $2,640,034 had been spent, leaving a $7,199 deficit.

NCI financial report

Assistant Director of Finance & Operations Christina Reed said “all expenses are on track for the first part of the [fiscal] year.”

NCI's general fund through Oct. 31 was $2,632,835, but $2,640,034 had been spent, leaving a $7,199 deficit.

General fund

Program costs (including media services, public relations, printing, travel, food, vehicle, technology and utilities): $1,020,422 full year/$85,187 first quarter.

Salaries & related: $1,414,420/$444,415

Administrative & office: $28,115/$3,015.

Information technology: $101,378/$55,157.

Travel and accommodations: $68,500/$12,407.

Non-general fund

Revenue: $1,581,309, of which $74,384 has been spent. Sources of budgeted yearly revenue are carryover balance, $221,856; programs, $0; academic programs, $76,500; performance films, $45,030; advanced manufacturing center, $20,225; telehealth, $608,849; testing center, $0; robotics sponsorship, $0; and COE-Tobacco Grant, $608,849.

Expenses