Deborah Kaufman, executive director of the New College Institute Foundation, is retiring, and the organization is looking for a new leader.
Kaufman said in an email that she has moved to Greensboro, N.C., and will retire by the end of February.
This change comes during a period of acrimony between the foundation and the board for the New College Institute, the tenant in the building the foundation owns on Baldwin Street in Martinsville.
NCI pays the foundation annual rent of $383,000, and the building is under negotiation to be sold.
Applications for Kaufman’s replacement will be accepted through Friday. The job posting on the foundation’s website said the person would have responsibility for administration, development, budget and finance.
Past New College Foundation Intermediate Chair Patrice Newnam referred questions about the position to board Chair Simone Redd, who as of Monday night had not responded to an email sent to her Friday morning.
Kaufman, in her email, described the position:
“The executive director provides support for the board of trustees, administers the scholarship and teacher recognition programs, supervises staff, and oversees the finances,” she wrote.
“Further duties include the planning and implementation of development activities that will allow members of the community to participate in making higher education more accessible to residents through their contributions.
“The executive director oversees the financial operations of the Foundation including investment management and financial reporting.
“The sale of the Baldwin Building will eliminate the duties related to property management.
“The Foundation will continue to support NCI’s mission. It serves as the fiscal agent for certain grants and other programming, as well as, supports students through scholarships. The Foundation’s board hopes to develop additional opportunities for students and higher education in the community.”
Also on staff at the foundation are events supervisor Diane Hairston and administrative assistant Jacqueline Portillo.
Other members of the foundation’s board of trustees are Vice-Chair James Rountree Sr., Beth Deatherage, Darrell Jones, Brad Draper and Kimble Reynolds Jr.
New College Foundation was established in 2006 “to support the New College Institute and all of its activities and endeavors,” according to its website. “The Foundation strives, through private fundraising, to provide the ‘margin of excellence’ to enable NCI to continually grow and prosper, meeting the changing needs for higher education and economic growth.”
However, New College Institute board chair state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County) said last year after an NCI board meeting that “the relationship that we are supposed to have with New College Foundation is” nearly nonexistent, “strained to say the least.”
In March he had said that NCI does not receive the funding it requests from the foundation, except for a portion that Appalachian Electric Power had earmarked for a specific program, and no one from the foundation even attends NCI’s board meetings, according to Bulletin reports. That was part of a prolonged board-meeting discussion about board members’ frustration.
Kaufman last March said that the foundation attends NCI board meetings “when invited,” and the last time the foundation was invited “may have been last year.” But staff members do get together routinely. She described the foundation’s role as supporting NCI “in terms of its efforts with administrative types of matters, such as providing fiscal support for programs as needed, such as the robotics program.”
The foundation administers scholarships and grants a teacher-of-the-year award.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
