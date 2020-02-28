The matchmaking season is on.
New College Institute is taking the registration of companies interested in having summer interns, and soon, students who want to be interns will start applying for those positions.
An intern is a student who works, sometimes without pay, at a trade or occupation in order to gain work experience. Many internships involve college students working for companies during their summer breaks. Sometimes interns receive college credit for the internship experience. Some are paid, and some work for free in exchange for the experience.
NCI does not pay interns and does not grant college credit for internships, said Ryan Orton, NCI’s coordinator of business relations & alumni outreach: “We’re just facilitators. The value we bring is only that we recruit the players to mentor those students, so they have one place to come to which is to find employers.”
Last year NCI helped place 28 interns among 16 employers, and the year before, it helped connect 18 interns with nine companies, Orton said.
The Smith River Sports Complex has had great success with the NCI Intern Program,” SRSC Executive Director Lloyd Barber wrote in an email. Joanna Murillo was the SRSC’s intern last year, according to Orton.
“Ryan Orton (NCI) does a good job matching the candidates with positions in their areas of interest. The summer internship works well for us (SRSC) since it falls during our busy season, when we really need the help. It’s good for the intern because they get exposed to all aspects of the sports management business; operations, facility maintenance, fundraising, event planning, office administration and organization,” Barber wrote.
The SRSC will participate in the internship program again this year, she said.
The Reynolds Homestead has participated in NCI’s internship program for the past three years, Assistant Program Coordinator Sarah Wray wrote in an email.
“We have been fortunate to host very motivated, skilled, and intelligent interns over the year and their help has been amazing as we navigate a very full programming calendar. We’ve watched interns we hosted begin their careers locally and even have some that continue to visit and serve as volunteers at some of our programming,” Wray wrote.
Syndee Burnette was last year’s intern with the Homestead, according to Orton.
Other companies and their interns in 2019 were:
- Hope Center Ministries: Chaney Gordon
- Martinsville/Henry County Chamber of Commerce: Hannah Goad
- ActivWall: Emily Ashburn and Elsa Ledyard
- Martinsville Henry County Historical Society: Colin Miner
- Patrick County Commonwealth Attorney's Office: Jordan Brim,
- Bassett Physical Therapy: Cara Helbert
- Kings Grant Retirement Community: Ana Caro
- Martinsville Eyecare Center: Katie Gilbert
- Piedmont Arts Center: Emily Maxey
- NCI: Samantha Edwards, Austin Hurd, Joshua Prillaman, Ally Carswell and Christian Keeler
- Carter Bank & Trust: Joshua Doss
- Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge: Aaron Martin, Barry Broadnax and Syndie Williams
Six local companies already have signed up for this year’s program, Orton said. Employers should register by mid-March, because “interns are going to start looking soon.”
Students generally try to line up internships by April, so that they are ready to begin working when school lets out in May, he said.
“It behooves the employers to post their positions as soon as possible to get the best candidates,” he said.
“The employer gets to pick who they want to work with. We don’t get involved with that,” he added.
Orton estimated that about 40 percent of last year’s interns were paid, at an average of about $12 an hour.
NCI also is promoting the Virginia Space Grant Consortium internship project, which is for internships in the STEM-H (science, technology, engineering, math and health) fields. Those internships are statewide.
The Space Grant Consortium program offers a free state-wide searchable online application system that allows Virginia undergraduate students or residents attending an accredited out-of-state school to search and apply for paid STEM-related internships, according to a press release.
Interns through the Space Grant Consortium usually are paid by the employers, Orton said.
“Our portal will mostly attract students who are through this area. The Space Grant Consortium will attract students who are all over the state,” he said.
Applications for the Space Grant Consortium internships are made through csiip.spacegrant.org.
Registration and applications for local interns and internship may be made through NCI’s website at https://www.newcollegeinstitute.org/student-resources/internships.
The NCI internship program is a boost for this area, which otherwise would not have one, Orton said. It’s common in large cities that have 4-year universities.
“NCI has successfully facilitated more than 400 internships over the past decade,” NCI Interim Director Karen Jackson said in a press release. “As STEM-H careers have become more prevalent across Virginia, it is only natural that NCI’s internship program should evolve and offer opportunities that will allow students from Southern Virginia to explore and prepare for STEM-H careers.”
Sometimes an internship has long-lasting results.
“There have been a couple of cases in the past when an intern has come back to this area to work for an employer,” Orton said.
