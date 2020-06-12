Martinsville City Public Schools announced the appointment Thursday of Ama Waller as Martinsville Middle School Assistant Principal for the 2020-21 school year.
“I am both proud and humbled for such an incredible opportunity,” said Waller. “I have walked the halls of Martinsville Middle School as a student, teacher, coach and soon as an assistant principal.
“I am excited to work alongside Principal Cynthia Tarpley at such a critical and changing time in public education.”
Superintendent Zeb Talley said he was glad to have Waller as Assistant Principal.
“We are pleased to have Ama Waller join our administrative staff at Martinsville Middle School,” Talley said. “Ms. Waller has solid instructional experiences and wonderful rapport with our students, staff and families on this campus.”
Martinsville Middle School serves students in grades six through eight and had an enrollment of 425 students in the 2019-20 enrollment year according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Said Waller: “This is my heart’s desire because in the words of Aristotle “Educating the mind without education the heart is no education at all."
