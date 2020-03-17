The Baldwin Building, home of New College Institute, may have been sold – depending upon whom you ask.
Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin County), the chair of NCI’s board of directors, on Monday announced in a press release that “the Commonwealth of Virginia, by and through its agency The Department of General Services (DGS), has ratified a contract for the purchase of NCI’s property, the Building on Baldwin, from the New College Foundation (NCF).”
Keven DeKoninck, who came in as executive director of NCF on Feb. 19, after the retirement of Deborah Kaufman, said on Monday that he had not heard anything about it.
“This is breaking news, and I would need to be in consultation with our board and attorneys to see where things stand,” he said.
NCF owns the 5-year-old, 52,000-square-foot Baldwin Building, and NCI rents it at a cost of $383,000 per year. The purchase price is $7,469,005, according to Stanley's release. The state had been trying to buy the building for the past few years.
Funding to construct the building was accomplished through grants from The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, federal and state grants, The Harvest Foundation and corporate and individual donations, and the New College Foundation accepted and retained ownership of the building because it was a recipient of that grant funding.
Stanley said that representatives of both the DGS and NCF signed a contract for NCF to sell the building to DGS, but closing has not occurred. “There’s a couple of hoops we have to jump through, like getting people to sign off on some of the grants,” he said.
He said the contract being ratified means that the “offer and acceptance are exchanged with consideration.”
Calls and emails made Monday to the DGS were not returned, but DGS Director Joseph Damico commented in the release: “We are pleased to work with the New College Institute and the New College Foundation to make this purchase a reality. Our real estate team worked with both parties on their shared goal of ensuring this state-of-the-art facility remains available to serve the educational and workforce needs of southern Virginia.”
When asked who from NCF had signed the contract authorizing the sale, Stanley said he did not know. The transaction was handled “through the foundation’s law firm that it obtained, Caskie and Frost of Lynchburg.”
Board member Richard Hall said the contract had been signed by NCF board chair Simone Redd in January.
When asked by email about the pending sale of the NCI building and for confirmation of the sales price, Redd replied by email, “I have not received confirmation that the sale of the NCI building is complete, but welcome the news update. I will defer all questions to our executive director, Kevin DeKoninck, at this time.”
Hall said he expects the closing to occur by the end of the year, “because the conditions aren’t on our end that have to be met. They’re on the foundation's end, transferring some of the grants, acting on first right of refusal, things like that.
“Our recently announced programs and partnerships will only be enhanced by the availability of additional funding and direct oversight of our physical assets,” NCI interim President Karen Jackson said in the release.
The New College Foundation was incorporated as a private foundation in 2006 to support NCI. The foundation's documents state that it is to raise money to support NCI and its programs.
But the relationship between the foundation and the school has been chilly in recent years.
Stanley said last year, after an NCI board meeting, that “the relationship that we are supposed to have with New College Foundation is” nearly nonexistent, “strained to say the least.”
The NCF stopped paying NCI’s lobbyists in Richmond in December 2016, with officials saying they were unclear about the schools’ direction. By June 2017 NCF officials said they had budgeted nothing for the institute for the upcoming fiscal year and only set aside $1,000 toward NCF's own fundraising efforts.
In August 2017, Kaufman sent a letter to state Del. Chris Jones, chair of the state House Appropriations Committee, saying the institute’s board of directors had adopted an “adversarial relationship” with the foundation. It stated that the foundation’s board did not take action on a funding request by NCI’s board “due to the belief that it would be fiscally irresponsible to provide funding without accountability.”
Also in 2017, NCI lost its grant funding from The Harvest Foundation, which had put forth a $50 million “challenge grant” to the state in 2004, to encourage NCI to launch a baccalaureate degree-granting school in Martinsville or Henry County.
Out of that $50 million, the foundation had provided $23.7 million through January. In late 2016, Harvest officials said that 12 years was enough time to show progress toward that goal and set a deadline of Jan. 31, 2017, and if NCI didn’t have an agreement in place or have proof of sufficient progress toward that goal, the grant funding would be terminated.
When that didn't happen, Harvest officials withdrew the remaining dollars at the end of January 2017.
Stanley and Hall said that as soon as the property sale goes through, NCF will have enough money to start supporting NCI again.
“One assumes they’re going to get the $7 million [from the sale] plus the $3 million that [former NCI president] William Wampler raised, claiming is theirs,” to start helping NCI again, Stanley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.