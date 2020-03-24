Patrick Henry Community College, which has scaled back access and classes systematically in the past two weeks, announced Wednesday that its campus is closed to the public.
Students returned from spring break on Monday but not to classrooms. The school said in a release that 99% of classes are being conducted online and that virtually all staff and faculty are working remotely.
Students -- or anyone from the public -- who might need access to the campus must have a scheduled appointment.
“As social distancing is key to flattening the curve of this pandemic, PHCC is taking this seriously,” President Angeline Godwin said in the releaase. “For PHCC, practicing social distancing means significantly limiting the number of people in our buildings.”
On Fridays, every PHCC site will be closed for deep cleaning and sanitizing, too.
The release said PHCC is offering support services for students to transition to remote learning, including tutoring services, technology services, laptop loans and the college’s food pantry and that students who need that help must set up an appointment with the appropriate office.
A list of contacts can be found at www.patrickhenry.edu/covid-19.
PHCC students are encouraged to check their email and Canvas (the college’s online learning system) at least daily and to follow the college's social media outlets.
