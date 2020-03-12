Patrick Henry Community College announced Thursday that it would extend its ongoing spring break through March 21 and scheduled days to close the campus for extensive cleaning in a battle to curtail COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The changes announced in a release from PHCC were:
- Spring break will be extended for students in all classes by one additional week, March 16-21. All academic and dual enrollment courses will not meet March 16 through March 21. Classes will resume normal schedule on Monday, March 23. All campus offices –including the testing center– will remain open during the extended spring break.
- The campus will be closing on Fridays for deep cleaning and sanitizing. In order to provide housekeeping with the optimal time and space for deep cleaning, PHCC campuses will be closed on the following Fridays: March 20, March 27, April 3, and April 10. Rescheduling of class material and assignments will be determined on a class-by-class basis by the faculty. All faculty and staff will be asked to work remotely on these days. Students can reach off-campus employees via email. All events and classes scheduled for Saturdays or Sundays will proceed as scheduled.
- Starting March 23, all classes will be held on their regular schedules Monday-Thursday. Friday classes will be modified and/or adjusted by individual faculty to allow the campus to be sanitized.
PHCC officials have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, identifying best practices across the country and participating in state-wide conversations with other colleges.
“This situation is fluid and changing constantly. We are fully committed to making the needed changes quickly and efficiently as they arise. At this point in time, we will focus on limiting possible exposure [and] expanding our regular cleaning and sanitizing regimen [….]” school President Angeline Godwin wrote in a statement to PHCC’s employees.
Godwin explains that having an uninterrupted day of deep cleaning is considered a “best practice” in mitigating the spread of unwanted pathogens. She also explains that having a planning period for faculty and staff – made possible by the extension of spring break – will be critical for preparedness.
For more information and to monitor the situation for any further changes, please visit www.patrickhenry.edu/COVID-19.
