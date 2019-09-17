Patrick Henry Community College’s recently dedicated facility in Stuart soon will launch its first two programs. This facility is 5,000 square feet of training space equipped with more than $300,000 of state-of-the-art training equipment. An Electrical Groundsman course starts on Sept. 30, and a Mechatronics Bootcamp, which will start on Oct. 3. Electrical Groundsman is a 4-week program that will help participants earn the multiple certifications required to work for electrical contractors at utility companies. A groundsman licensure also can advance to a lineman position that can earn up to $27 or more an hour. Candidates are not required to have a high school diploma or GED. The classes meet at 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The Mechatronics Bootcamp is a 4-course series of short-term classes in which students learn the basics in hydraulics and electrical engineering and are prepared to earn a Siemens SMSCP Level 1 Certification. These courses met at 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Dec. 12.
