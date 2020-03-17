First it was extended spring break, then online classes, then the end of the junior college sports seasons.
Now students at Patrick Henry Community College will miss commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they won’t miss out on earning their degrees.
Virginia Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois announced Tuesday afternoon that there will be no commencement exercises this May.
DuBois said he had relied on guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and had done so in consultation with the presidents of the various colleges.
“What’s difficult is that the very things that make these ceremonies meaningful also make them dangerous in this pandemic,” he wrote in his blog. “While it’s a celebration of individual achievements, it’s a community celebration. Many of the same family members who travel far and wide to attend are at particularly high risk with this virus. And the hugs and high-fives that come naturally to so many of us in that moment fly in the face of the social distancing practices we are asked to observe.”
PHCC did not release a statement from President Angeline Godwin, but in a later release the school did say that officials “want to reassure our students and community that we will do everything in our power to both honor and celebrate our students’ accomplishments this year. Students who successfully complete their program of study this semester will be able to graduate.”
The release said PHCC is planning to continue instruction and that, at the end of the semester, “all students will receive the credential they have earned – whether that is a degree, certificate or certification.”
The release said PHCC is considering alternative ways to honor graduates and that “we hope to announce our plans soon.”
PHCC had announced Monday that it was moving its coursework online except in some cases of those requiring hands-on training. Those courses would be managed on an individual basis.
The National Junior College Athletic Association also announced Monday the cancellation of all spring sports seasons.
DuBois also wrote on his blog that the VCCS had canceled its board meeting scheduled for Martinsville.
