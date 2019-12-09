The Patrick County Education Foundation last week accepted a $10,000 check from the Patrick County Economic Development Authority.
And on Wednesday Patrick Henry Community College announced that those funds would supplement the foundation’s financial support of the college’s recent expansion in Patrick County.
In 2018, the PCEF pledged $150,000 to help PHCC open a new facility near downtown Stuart. In August, a $170,000 facility in the town’s former Food Lion was dedicated for that purpose.
The idea of repurposing a previous business instead of building a brand new structure made sense for a couple of reasons.
“This decision was made based upon the partnership with the town of Stuart. PHCC was looking for ways to expand its operation in Patrick County, so when the former Food Lion building was purchased, it provided an opportunity for PHCC to lease 5,000 square feet of space,” said Greg Hodges, director of the PCEF and PHCC’s vice president of academic and student success services. “It was a win-win, as Stuart was looking for a tenant, and PHCC was looking for space. Renovations were somewhat cosmetic in nature, as the structure was extremely sound, since the building was quite young.”
Much of the funding for the facility came from state grants and local support and was made possible by a four-way partnership among PHCC, Stuart, the PHCC Foundation and the PCEF.
The facility provides specialized training required for in-demand careers, such as electrical and mechanical engineers and technicians, and houses more than $300,000 worth of specialized equipment for that training. That includes 10 state-of-the-art mechatronics machines, such as electrical and mechanical systems, as well as a combination of robotics, electronics, computer, telecommunications, systems, control and product engineering.
“The EDA’s investment demonstrates its commitment to the economic viability of Patrick County. PHCC is looking forward to continuing to offer high-quality academic and workforce programs that lead to middle class sustaining wages for the people of Patrick,” Hodges said.
With the funds from Patrick County’s EDA, both PCEF and PHCC will investigate more educational and career pathways for Patrick County residents.
“The $10,000 will be utilized to help expand career and technical offerings, which will be aligned with local and regional employer demands,” Hodges said.
During its first semester as a learning facility, PHCC’s new building nearly met the maximum number of students who can train at one time.
“The first cohort for the mechatronics program had nine students, with a cap of 10 based upon available machinery. We are hoping to expand this further in the new facility for spring,” Hodges said. “Hands-on learning is critical for a program like mechatronics, as it involves machinery, electronics, et cetera. While there are theoretical elements, much of the work is hands-on training.
“PHCC’s hope for the new facility is for it to become an economic driver for the region. The aim is for current and perspective employers to see the facility as a way to train new employees and ensure that current employees are able to continuously upgrade their skills. We want to partner with Patrick County to maximize its economic viability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.