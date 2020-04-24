Patrick Henry Community College announced Friday it will have a virtual graduation ceremony in lieu of the traditional commencement exercise at 10 a.m. May 16 -- the same day and time that had been slated for the traditional ceremony.
The event will include an announcement of each student’s name, degree, credentials and awards, but families and friends will be watch via Facebook live as each graduate’s photograph appears when a speaker reads the names.
“Our graduates truly have earned the right to be honored and recognized,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in a release announcing the plans. “Graduation is always our favorite time of the year – a cherished moment for our students, our faculty and our staff. Even though we can’t meet in person, we felt it was important to recognize this historic class of graduates and come together –virtually- as a PH-family to celebrate our students.”
Godwin will address the students and formally confer their degrees.
The graduation speaker will be Seraina Dailey, a 2020 graduate who helped PHCC create hundreds of face shields to donate to local health care providers using the college’s 3-D printers.
This week, PHCC sent an invitation to every potential graduate to participate in the virtual ceremony through their student emails.
To every graduate who completes the form indicating their desire to participate, the college will mail a graduation cap and 2020 tassel. Students will then have until May 11 to submit a photo in the cap for the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.