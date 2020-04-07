Ferrum College announced Tuesday a new “degree-or-free agreement” for transfer students from Patrick Henry Community College.
Ferrum agreed that any PHCC transfer student will graduate with a 4-year degree within two years of the transfer or the remaining coursework would be free.
To be accepted into this program at Ferrum College, PHCC transfer students must have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 2.3 or higher and earned a grade of “C” or higher in courses applicable to the program they choose to enter.
PHCC students must also have earned an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree before acceptance at Ferrum.
Because of social distancing required by the coronavirus, the schools didn’t stage a signing ceremony, but both school presidents issued statements.
“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Patrick Henry Community College to make education more affordable and more accessible for students in our region,"
"PHCC is doing extraordinary work to develop the workforce we need in our region,” Ferrum College President David Johns said in a release announcing the agreement. “Ferrum College is committed to working with Dr. [Angeline] Godwin and her team to help students achieve their dreams and to help build a strong tomorrow for all Virginians.”
Said Godwin, PHCC’s president: “We could not be more delighted. Ferrum has done a yeoman’s job at cutting away the barriers to success that many students face on their way to a bachelor's degree. What’s more, Dr. Johns and his staff are really taking the lead in affirming the value in our students’ work. Getting a college degree is not easy. This agreement formally recognizes the value and significance of every step.”
Ferrum is a 4-year liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
