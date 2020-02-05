Patrick Henry Community College has named 11 students – all graduates of Patrick County High School -- as 2019-20 Patrick Henry Scholars.
The program provides recipients with two years of free tuition at PHCC and the opportunity to join an elite group of scholars, the school said in a release.
Those chosen were selected for their exemplary academic achievement and leadership abilities in high school. All 11 honorees this year graduated with a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.
PHCC is accepting applications until March 31 for its next class of scholars. To apply visit www.patrickhenry.edu/scholarships. Applicants must be current high school seniors from Patrick County, Martinsville or Henry County who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and are planning to start PHCC this fall.
