Patrick Henry Scholars

Patrick Henry Scholars are (from left, front) Brooklynn Caviness, Samantha Helms, Allison Boyd, Lydia Gunter, Montana Moorefield; and (back row) Ashlee Mesot, Logan Dalton, Jessica Amos, Faith Stowe, Oceana Torres and Allyson Lawson.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Patrick Henry Community College has named 11 students – all graduates of Patrick County High School -- as 2019-20 Patrick Henry Scholars.

The program provides recipients with two years of free tuition at PHCC and the opportunity to join an elite group of scholars, the school said in a release.

Those chosen were selected for their exemplary academic achievement and leadership abilities in high school. All 11 honorees this year graduated with a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

PHCC is accepting applications until March 31 for its next class of scholars. To apply visit www.patrickhenry.edu/scholarships. Applicants must be current high school seniors from Patrick County, Martinsville or Henry County who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and are planning to start PHCC this fall.

