PHCC presents certifications
Patrick Henry Community College recently celebrated more than 165 students who completed a short-term training program designed to licenses and certifications required for careers like HVAC, pluming, commercial truck driving and medical assistant. These courses have a proven ability to boost students' career paths and income potential by as much as 50%.
At PHCC, students can combine various types of aid programs and scholarship funding to pursue their certifications. The courses are fewer than 12 weeks. Some students only pay about $150. To provide more information about the upcoming training opportunities and the available financial aid, PHCC is holding an open house at 5:30-7:30 pm Tuesday in Frith Hall on the PHCC campus.