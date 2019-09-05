Patrick Henry Community College on Thursday accepted one of 22 awards presented by Gov. Ralph Northam's Innovative Use of Technology In Education Award for its introduction of an "Anatomage Table" as an educational training device for students studying health-related sciences. The awards, presented at a symposium in Richmond, recognize outlets that have "implemented exceptionally innovative solutions for providing public services," a release said. A panel selected the winners. PHCC used a $72,000 donation from The Harvest Foundation to purchase the table, which is a life-sized digital alternative to a having human cadaver.
editor's pick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.