Hampton University. Norfolk State University. Virginia State University. Virginia Union University. Virginia University of Lynchburg. All five colleges have something in common in addition to being in Virginia. They’re all "Historically Black Colleges and Universities."
The HBCUs, as they are called, in Virginia make up a little less than 5% percent of the 107 schools with that designation in the United States.
The Rev. Tyler Millner, pastor at the Morning Star Holy Church, attended and graduated from one of them, Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte N.C., before obtaining a master’s of divinity from McCormick Theological Seminary and completing special studies at Harvard University and New York University.
And this weekend Millner has invited invited presidents from regional HBCUs to come to Martinsville to participate in a forum about the challenges they face and opportunities they provide. Hakim Lucas, president of Virginia Union University, accepted the invitation to be a guest speaker.
While at Johnson C. Smith, Millner said he had an experience that differed from many students who went to larger schools. Some of his fondest memories include strolling the campus with the university’s president.
“You would not do that that with a 35,000-, 40,000-, 50,000-person campus,” Millner said. “That would not be a normal activity.”
That sense of identity, the feeling of belonging and the element of family life initially drew him to the school, he said, and now, it’s one of the driving factors that prompts him to share his personal experience at an HBCU with others.
Millner's program, called "HBCUs: Promises, Challenges and Accountability," will encourage community members, college graduates and potential college students to learn about the colleges while also asking questions.
“We’re looking to focus on why really is it that they’ve been so important and the contributions they gave,” Millner said.
First, the event will focus on some of the promises the schools are known for.
HBCUs make up about 3% of the country’s colleges and universities, enroll approximately 10% of all African-American students and produce almost 20% of all African-American graduates, according to the United Negro College Fund.
“It’s so important because for over 100 years, black colleges have been part of the mix of opportunity and the possibility of mobility and education,” Millner said.
The second part of the program will focus on the challenges the schools face.
“Of course, we do have some challenges, and that’s why are trying to create a platform, both to hear from the administration so to speak – that is the president, who has the full responsibility for the university – and also to provide a forum for people to raise some of the questions they have; not to be a gripe session, but to be a way of sensitizing administration. To say these are some things we know or we have heard,” Millner said. “Certainly those of us who graduated a little bit earlier really did value that personal relationship, and you having a name instead of a number. I cherish that very much. But one of the challenges is, can that be kept forever?”
The forum also plans to touch on financial aid, which could make or break a student’s decision.
“Another question is in the early days of the college, the best and top students went to Harvard and Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith, but now those top students can go anywhere – University of Virginia, Michigan, so there is a challenge in terms of getting the kind of academic students when they can go anywhere,” Millner said. “So scholarship, clearly, is a challenge. In other words, to have adequate funds so you can get a student. Not just $1,000, but if you want them, you can get them a good scholarship.”
Third, the program will cover the accountability of HBCUs.
“I think that will probably be a little sticky area, but one day they will have to face it,” Millner said. “Several of the schools are having accreditation challenges. So that goes into the accountability.”
Proper allocation of funding also plays a part in a school’s accountability.
“The whole area is how do you be accountable and be able to give defense and explanation and report and not just say, ‘Yeah, we’re working on that?’” Millner said. “You won’t be able to get away with that today. Maybe yesterday, but with everything, and everything is on the computer on these sites everywhere, you won’t be able to get away with saying, ‘It’s alright, we’ll fix it.’”
In the middle of the program, event attendees will meet for a luncheon where representatives from HBCUs will give testimonials about the schools. The school having the most attendees – and more than five people – will win a $500 scholarship donation.
For those who attend the special event, Millner expressed his hope of it being a learning experience.
“I hope the takeaway will be three things. One, both the president and the community will have a sense of what the other feels and thinks, whether that feeling’s mutual or enlightenment. Second, I hope there’s a takeaway that we still must rally and support these schools. That we put forth the effort, that we know the challenges of scholarship. And thirdly, I hope that we will talk about them a little bit more and thereby interest the youngsters that, that would be my first choice, not second or third. I am hoping that we can create excitement where they say, ‘Look, this is my first choice. This is where I want to go.’”
