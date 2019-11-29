QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia has donated equipment to Bassett High School as part of a grant from the Martinsville Area Endowment Fund in the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The school received rackets, balls and portable nets.
“As always, thank you. ... Health and Physical Education students and teachers at Bassett High School are thrilled with the new equipment,” Sue Townes, curriculum coordinator — secondary social studies and Health & PE for Henry County Schools, said in a release announcing the grant.
Lynda Harrill of QCV said her organization now had provided equipment to all 13 schools in Henry County.
“Thanks to the Martinsville Area Endowment Fund we have been able to equip our final school,” Harrill said. “We truly appreciate all the partnerships we have formed in the Henry County community.”
