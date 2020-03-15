Carlisle seniors win fellowships
Two seniors at Carlisle School recently were accepted into the Fellowship program at Roanoke College: Olivia Aaron of Martinsville was accepted into the Sustainability Fellowship, and Andrew Chitwood of Collinsville was accepted into the Service Leadership Fellowship.
This program provides participants with a practical perspective that will guide them down a career path. About 2-3% of applicants are selected for the program’s 13 fellowships. Students who participate in the interview are awarded a $1,000 per year scholarship, and students selected for the Fellows Program will participate in work in their chosen program field, earning either an hourly wage for their work on campus or other benefits.
Aaron has been heavily involved with sustainability projects at Carlisle School and spearheaded an effort to reduce the use of styrofoam plates in the Carlisle Dining Hall. Chitwood has served on the Harvest Youth Board for two years, and on the Communities Helping Improve Local Lives (CHILL) Board for one year.
Foster on dean’s list
Karli E. Foster of Collinsville, a senior majoring in Smart and Sustainable Cities in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies is among the Virginia Tech students named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 credit hours graded on the A-F option and earn a 3.4 grade-point average.
Foster is the daughter of Robert and Marce Foster.
FBI Teen Academy
The FBI Richmond Field Office will have its fourth annual Teen Academy on June 23-24 to share about career opportunities, various investigative programs and provide behind-the-scenes demonstrations from the Evidence Response Team, the Special Agent Bomb Technicians and our Special Weapons and Tactics Team. At no time will students be exposed to active cases or day-to-day operations. This is not an internship.
The program is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, and it’s limited to 30 students. Applicants must have parental permission to participate, must be 15-18, a junior or senior, must be citizens and Virginia residents and have a grade-point average of 2.5 or better.
Qualified students are required to complete an application process and 500-word essay that is due in Richmond by 4 p.m. Friday. Questions should be directed to RH_Outreach@FBI.gov.
Scholarship deadline in April
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students of the next deadline date of April 1 for the submission of scholarship applications.
Traditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County, as well as Danville/Pittsylvania and Halifax County and Caswell and Rockingham counties in North Carolina, are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.
Log In
