Ferrum launches new nursing program
Ferrum College is pleased to announce that this fall it will offer an online post-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing for those already licensed as RNs.
The program, to be led by Kimberly Brown, chair of the college’s Nursing Division, offers a part-time progression plan that includes two 8-week courses a semester, allowing students to receive their BSNs in as little as 18 months. Students accepted into the program must either hold an unencumbered RN license or be enrolled in an RN program within the Virginia Community College System.
Brown has almost 30 years experience in health care operations and higher education. She has been a faculty member at Liberty, Radford, and James Madison Universities. She is a member of the Virginia Nursing Education Commission and co-chairs a committee on academic-practice partnerships.
Ferrum is a 4-year liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
MMS student wins contest
Ava Grant, a seventh-grader at Martinsville Middle School, was one of eight regional winners of the annual statewide “If I Were a Mayor” essay contest sponsored by the Virginia Municipal League. Ava won in Region 2, which stretched to Allegheny County. This contest drew more than 1,000 entries from seventh-graders who were asked to define the problem, listen to at least three community members, decide if they should use community member ideas,and then put it all together, a release from the school said.
Ava’s winning essay focused on the importance of caring for the environment and the positive effects a healthy environment can have on mental and physical health.
In addition to a framed certificate, each regional winner will receive a check for $150.
Hairston scholarship deadline
The deadline is April 30 to apply for the Delvin L. Hairston Scholarship, which awards $500 to a senior at Martinsville High School who has been accepted at an institution of higher learning, has established financial need, is academically inclined and has maintained a 2.8 grade-point average or higher.
An essay and letters of recommendation are required. An application form can be found at https://www.martinsville.k12.va.us/content/martinsville/uploads/PDF/scholarships/2019-2020/2019-2020/2020_scholarship_application.pdf
