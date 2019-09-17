J.T.-Minnie Maude scholarship winners
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust in Danville recently announced $1,178,833 in scholarships to 489 students who reside in Caswell, Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties. Each scholarship is between $500 and $7,500 and are based on academic success and promise, financial need and other selection criteria. Scholarships are generally renewable, provided the student continues to meet all scholarship criteria.
Winners from Henry County are Savannah McKenzie Adams, Joshua Michael Agee, Sidney Broaddus Allen IV, Jenifer Guadalupe Becerra-Santiago, David Anthony Bishop, Cameron Layne Blankenship, Tyler James Bray, Jordan Reid Brim, Bailey Lane Burnette, Hunter William Cassady, Benjamin Donald Comire, Carrie Grace Denny, Donovan Bryce Denny, Samuel David Dickerson, Zachary Joseph Dickerson, Kenya Queen Dillard, Joshua Edward Doss, Victoria Jane Easley, Rachel Nicole Fincher, Hannah Elise Finney, Steele Foley, Karli Elizabeth Foster, Liza Ann Fox, Hanna Louise Franklin, Ashtyn Grace Gammons, Cristen Elizabeth Gauldin, Hannah Glass, Jacob Aaron Glass, Amber MaShea Gordon, Keonna Nicole Gravely, Emelia Elisabeth Rose Guebert, Janeka Lanae Hairston, Allison Nicole Haran, Logan Matthew Chara Harr, Garrett Blake Haskins, Hunter Burke Haskins, Heather Cassidy Hawley, Cameron Blake Haynes, Madison Nicole Haynes, Cara Elyse Helbert, Jett Madison Hooker, Janika Hunt, Kinsey Mariah Johnson, Koby Dayne Johnson, Kathryn Peyton Joyce, Savanna Marie Joyce, Tanner Evan Joyce, Hailey Nicole Kancherla, Abigail Elizabeth Laine, Sarah Marie LaPrade, Anna Gray Lewis, MacKenzie Joyce Lewis, Margaret Spencer Lewis, Olivia Leigh Manns, Taylor Leigh Manns, Madison Faith Martin, Jennifer Holley Mayes, Chloe Elizabeth Mayhew, Justin Marion McGhee, Emily Grace McGuire, Hannah Grace Mitchell, Alexis Mae Mize, Micah Nehemiah Montgomery, Seth Wayne Moore, Lindsey Claire Moschler, Dawn E Moser, Holley Moser, Carly Jordan Nelson, Joshua Alexander Penn, Katherine Grace Priddy, Emma Kathryn Prillaman, Joshua William Prillaman, Emily Michelle Russell, Mallory Nicole Scott, Samantha Renee Seay, Sarah Webb Sellers, Tristan Daniel Shelton, Celia Grace Shively, Sara Catherine Stambaugh, Brandon Tyreese Stokes, Elizabeth Cheyenne Stone, Kendall Faith Varner, Allison Marie Wagoner, Bennett Campbell Whittaker, Zachary Jarrett Wilkins, Dianna Winn and Austin Ray Witcher.
The trust’s next deadline for non-traditional students to apply for scholarships is Oct. 1. For information, guidelines and application forms, visit www.jtmm.org.
Veterans Day student essay contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for its 2019 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest, which is open to all middle and high school students, including public, private and home-schooled. One winner each will be selected for middle and high schools.
The topic is “A Virginian Who Served in The Military in the 20th or 21st Centuries Who Inspires Me.” Essays should be 500-750 words in length and use interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
Winners will receive a cash prize and be invited to Richmond to read aloud their essays during the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Nov. 11.
Deadline for entries is Oct. 13. Complete information is available at www.vawarmemorial.org/essaycontest or by calling Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.
