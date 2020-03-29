SCHOOL BRIEFS
Magna Vista senior wins scholarship
Kolby Quigg of Magna Vista High School is the winner of the annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship, which honors seniors who best explain why they are planning careers in government service.
In its release announcing Quigg as a winner, the foundation noted the he was among the most talented and accomplished of the country’s young leaders.
The foundation, based in Bristol, Pa., has awarded $80,000 to 36 students from 21 states this year.
Legion programs, scholarships open
The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 is offering the following programs for our high school youths for 2020:
- The American Legion Boys State of Virginia Inc., scheduled for Radford University on June 21-27.
- The American Legion 2020 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Program, scheduled for Virginia State Police Academy in Richmond, July 14-19.
These programs are open to all high school juniors (public, private and home-schooled). For more information, visit American Legion Youth Programs on the internet. Applications must be received by The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 no-later-than April 14. Because of school closings, students are asked to contact the post directly.
Additionally, the Homer Dillard Post No. 78 offers two $ 500 scholarships to deserving high school seniors for school year 2019-20. These applications are due April 14. Please contact the If you are unable to obtain a copy from your school, we will mail you one directly if you give us your mailing address and email.
The post can be reached at P.O. Box 342, Martinsville, VA 24114-0342, or for questions email chief32009@live.com or 276-806-2593.
Reminders
- The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students the next deadline is Wednesday for the submission of scholarship applications. Traditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County, as well as Danville/Pittsylvania and Halifax County and Caswell and Rockingham counties in North Carolina, are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.
- Students interested in the FBI Richmond’s Teen Academy, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23-24, must have parental permission to participate, must be 15-18, a junior or senior, must be citizens and Virginia residents and have a grade-point average of 2.5 or better. Questions should be directed to RH_Outreach@FBI.gov.
