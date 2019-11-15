The Martinsville Henry County NAACP awarded eight scholarships to teenagers embarking on studies at colleges and universities. One student received a $250 award for books and school tools, and the others received $500 each. This was made possible through financial support from donors.
Naomi Hodge-Muse is the local NAACP chapter president.
Recipients were:
Taylar Brown, a 2019 graduate of Martinsville High School and freshman at Old Dominion University.
Nigal Devanta Davis, a 2009 graduate of MHS and a freshman at the University of Virginia.
Sophia Lynn Esdaile, a 2019 graduate of Magna Vista High School and a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Nikia Greene, a 2019 graduate of MHS and a freshman at Virginia Tech.
Jordan Hundley, a 2018 graduate of MHS and a freshman at Norfolk State University;
DaJonnae’ T. Koger, a 2019 graduate of MVHS and a freshman at Old Dominion University.
Japhet LeGrant Jr., a 2019 graduate of MVHS and a freshman at VCU.
Patrick student’s essay wins
Caroline Vernon, a junior at Patrick County High School in Stuart, won first place in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2019 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest, which was announced this week in Richmond.
This annual contest is open to middle and high school age students in public or private schools or homeschooled throughout Virginia. The essay topic was “A Virginian Who Served in The Military in The 20th or 21st Century Who Inspired Me.”
Caroline’s entry was a profile of her brother, Justin Vernon. Lisa Belcher is her teacher.
The student writers of the winning essay in each category won a cash prize of $250 and read aloud their essays as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. They were congratulated by Gov. Ralph Northam, who was the keynote speaker.
Their teachers also were invited to Richmond, and each received a $100 prize to be used for classroom supplies.
The winner in the middle school category was Brooke Eubanks, a sixth-grader at Chickahominy Middle School in Hanover County.
All of the winning and runner-up essays are posted at www.vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essays/ .
