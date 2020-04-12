PHCC, Ferrum in new degree agreement
Ferrum College announced Tuesday a new “degree-or-free agreement” for transfer students from Patrick Henry Community College.
Ferrum agreed that any PHCC transfer student will graduate with a 4-year degree within two years of the transfer or the remaining coursework would be free.
To be accepted into this program at Ferrum College, PHCC transfer students must have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 2.3 or higher and earned a grade of “C” or higher in courses applicable to the program they choose to enter.
PHCC students must also have earned an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree before acceptance at Ferrum.
Because of social distancing required by the coronavirus, the schools didn’t stage a signing ceremony, but both school presidents issued statements.
“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Patrick Henry Community College to make education more affordable and more accessible for students in our region,”
”PHCC is doing extraordinary work to develop the workforce we need in our region,” Ferrum College President David Johns said in a release announcing the agreement. “Ferrum College is committed to working with Dr. [Angeline] Godwin and her team to help students achieve their dreams and to help build a strong tomorrow for all Virginians.”
Said Godwin, PHCC’s president: “We could not be more delighted. Ferrum has done a yeoman’s job at cutting away the barriers to success that many students face on their way to a bachelor’s degree. What’s more, Dr. Johns and his staff are really taking the lead in affirming the value in our students’ work. Getting a college degree is not easy. This agreement formally recognizes the value and significance of every step.”
Ferrum is a 4-year liberal arts university affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Legion apps due Tuesday
The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 has a deadline of Tuesday for applicants to its two programs and scholarships:
- The American Legion Boys State of Virginia Inc., scheduled for Radford University on June 21-27.
- The American Legion 2020 Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Program, scheduled for Virginia State Police Academy in Richmond, July 14-19.
These programs are open to all high school juniors (public, private and home-schooled). For more information, visit American Legion Youth Programs on the internet. Applications must be received by The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 no-later-than Tuesday. Because of school closings, students are asked to contact the post directly.
Additionally, the Homer Dillard Post No. 78 offers two $ 500 scholarships to deserving high school seniors for school year 2019-20. These applications are due Tuesday. Please contact the If you are unable to obtain a copy from your school, we will mail you one directly if you give us your mailing address and email.
The post can be reached at P.O. Box 342, Martinsville, VA 24114-0342, or for questions email chief32009@live.com or 276-806-2593.
Hairston scholarship deadline
The deadline to apply for the Delvin L. Hairston Scholarship is April 30. This $500 scholarship is awarded to a senior at Martinsville High School who has been accepted at an institution of higher learning, has established financial need, is academically inclined and has maintained a 2.8 grade-point average or higher.
An essay and letters of recommendation are required. An application form can be found at https://www.martinsville.k12.va.us/content/martinsville/uploads/PDF/scholarships/2019-2020/2019-2020/2020_scholarship_application.pdf
Averett names CFO
Averett University named Don Aungst as vice president & chief financial & operating officer. Aungst served more than 18 years at Susquehanna University and has held a variety of financial and planning positions there and three other colleges and universities.
