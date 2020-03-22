Student art show winners
Some 100 students, teachers, parents and onlookers recently celebrated winners of the fifth annual Student Art Show at Reynolds Homestead in Critz.
This year’s show drew entries from 13 schools and 159 artists ages 6 to 19. More than 230 pieces were on exhibit. The schools included Patrick County, Bassett, Martinsville and Magna Vista high schools, Blue Ridge Elementary, Hardin Reynolds Memorial, Stuart Elementary, Meadows of Dan Elementary, Martinsville Middle and Laurel Park Middle. North Stokes High School, Surry Central High School and Millennium Charter Academy from North Carolina participated, and home-schooled students were eligible.
The exhibition will continue at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays through April 17, although the gallery is closed now because of the pandemic.
Best Emerging Artist: $25 Tillee Hauser, Stuart Elementary School, “Trash to Treasure,” Recycled Sculpture”
Best in Show: $60 – Jennifer Castro, Bassett High School, “Hushed,” Charcoal
Painting and Mixed Media
First ($40): Patience Scott, Magna Vista High School, “A$AP Rocky,” Acrylic
Second ($30): Elizabeth Luckado, Patrick County High School, “Space Harpy,” Mixed Media
Third ($20): Joshua Marion, Surry Central High School, “For All the Children,” Acrylic on Slides
Drawing
First ($40): Joseph Giles, Magna Vista High School, “The Stage Is Set,” Colored Pencil
Second ($30): Madison Ross, Bassett High School, “She,” Pencil
Third ($20): Elizabeth Smith, Magna Vista High School, “Flower Boy,” Colored Pencil
Photography
First ($40): Alexis Morgan, North Stokes High School, “Lexi,” Digitally edited photography
Second ($30): Emma Bingman, North Stokes High School, “Yellowstone Geothermal Pool,” Photography
Third ($20): Quentin Lingerfelt, North Stokes High School, “Space,” Photography
Three Dimensional
First ($40): Rose George-Ambrocia, Bassett High School, “The Me Inside of Me,” Mixed Media
Second ($30): Ivet Sanchez, Millennium Charter Academy, “Bird Man,” Clay
Third ($20): Laken Creed, Surry Central High School, “Lap Loom Weaving,” Fiber
Merit awards ($15 each)
Ella Hazelwood, Stuart Elementary School, “Sunrise Glory,” Photography
Bryan Clark, Stuart Elementary School, “Checkers Set,” Woodworking
Caesar Kamari Draper, Martinsville Middle School, “Sky High Chandelier,” Glass
Hannah Ferguson, Magna Vista High School, “Privacy,” Colored Pencil
Cory Osborne, Magna Vista High School, “The Wild,” Colored Pencil
Layne Stone, North Stokes High School, “A Wonderful View,” Drawing
Evan Pruitt, Magna Vista High School, “Stop,” Colored Pencil
Alexis Cox, Hardin Reynolds Memorial School, “Midnight Colors,” Acrylic
Emma Pendleton, Homeschool, “Dilly Joe,” Pencil
Bull Mountain Artist Award ($25)
Maria Vasquez-Chavez, Bassett High School, “Untitled,” Graphite
Purchase awards
Alexis Morgan, North Stokes High School, “Lexi,” Photography
Reili Moran, Stuart Elementary School, “Afternoon Snack,” Photography
Brandy Gregory, Stuart Elementary School, “The Arctic,” Acrylic
