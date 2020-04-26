SCHOOL BRIEFS
Baliles scholarship now fully endowed
The Patrick County Education Foundation announced this week that it has received sufficient donations to endow the Gerald L. Baliles Scholarship within the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation. That means PHCC will be able to present one student (who will be referred to as a “Baliles Scholar”) with a $1,000 scholarship on a yearly basis.
Baliles is a former governor from Patrick County who passed away in October, a few weeks after a scholarship was created in his honor. Multiple donations have risen to the point that the scholarship will be paid in perpetuity.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Patrick County High School senior who plans to enter a public service profession and attend PHCC. The first recipient of the scholarship will be announced at the high school’s awards banquet, which is scheduled for May but may be rescheduled.
“The family of Governor Baliles is pleased to learn that the Baliles Scholarship has been endowed and will offer scholarships to deserving students in perpetuity,” Baliles’ wife, Robin Baliles, said in the release. “We continue to support the mission and goals of PCEF which have evolved and adapted over time to the needs of citizens in Patrick County.”
PCEF is continuing to accept donations with a goal of expanding the program. For more information, call 276-656-0281.
Kaine wants
grad speeches
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has launched a video contest called “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” for high school seniors. He’s asking seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation. He will select speeches to feature on his Facebook page and website during May and June to celebrate the graduates.
He said in his announcement that he had been thinking about the Class of 2020 and the loss of graduation. “I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker,” he said.
Kaine is encouraging students to film videos of speeches that are 10 minutes or less and submit them to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.
Scholarship deadlines
Three scholarship deadlines are this week and one is in June:
- The deadline is Thursday to apply for the Delvin L. Hairston Scholarship, which awards $500 to a senior at Martinsville, Magna Vista or Bassett High School who has been accepted at an institution of higher learning, has established financial need, is academically inclined and has maintained a 2.8 grade-point average or higher. An essay and letters of recommendation are required. An application form can be found at https://www.martinsville.k12.va.us.
- Friday is the last day to apply for Piedmont Arts’ Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue an education in the visual or performing arts at an accredited 4-year institution. The Hufford Scholarship of up to $1,000 is available to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts. The Work Scholarship of up to $2,000 is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are currently pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited 4-year institution. Interviews or auditions may be required. Applications can be found at PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquez at 276-632-3221.
- The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust’s next deadline is June 1 for submitting scholarship applications. Non-Traditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County are among those eligible to apply. Go to www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.
