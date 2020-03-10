Congressional art contest seeks entries
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) and U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville), whose districts cover Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville, announced that submissions are being accepted for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students who live in Virginia’s Ninth and Fifth Districts may participate, and a winner will be chosen from each.
Entries will be judged by groups selected by the congressmen. The winning pieces will hang in the U. S. Capitol for one year, and the artists will be invited to a reception at the U. S. Capitol, along with all district winners from across the nation.
Students living in the Ninth District must submit a photograph of their original artwork to either the Christiansburg or Abingdon district offices by 5 p.m. April 27. Rules, guidelines and entry forms may be found at www.morgangriffith.house.gov.
In the Fifth District, the deadline is 4:30 p.m. April 15. Forms there are can be found at https://riggleman.house.gov/services/art-competition. Submissions can be delivered to the district office at 308 Craghead Street, Suite 102-D, in Danville.
For questions in the Ninth District contact John Bebber or Tammie Bebout at 276-525-1405 or john.bebber@mail.house.gov or tammie.bebout@mail.house.gov. In the Fifth District contact Denise Van Valkenburg at 434-791-2596 or denise.vanvalkenburg@mail.house.gov.
Scholarship deadline in April
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students of the next deadline date of April 1 for the submission of scholarship applications.
Traditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County, as well as Danville/Pittsylvania and Halifax County and Caswell and Rockingham counties in North Carolina, are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.
Martinsville students honored
Five Martinsville City Public School’s students received awards and honors at various competitions recently for their writing and artwork.
- Martinsville High School’s Mallory Gilley is getting her two drawings of a mason bee featured in the first edition of the “Paws, Plants and Pollinators” workbook. This workbook is being published by The Martinsville Garden Club and The Garden Study Club with the purpose of educating young people about plants and pollinators while advertising the Paw Path Pollinator Gardens located at the Smith River Sports Complex.
- Martinsville High School’s Brittany Hylton won third place in Eastman Performance Films’ first Black History Month Oratorical Contest for high school students in Martinsville and Henry County. The goal was to inform both students and the public about important contributions made by African- Americans. Students had to submit an original essay about a notable contributor from Southwest Virginia.
- Three Albert Harris Elementary students earned awards in the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, FAHI, African American Museum and Cultural Center’s essay contest. Ariyana Nowlin took first, Rache Waller, second, and Sherman Dillard, third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.