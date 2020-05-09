A team of students at Martinsville Middle School will be one of 20 semifinalists competing next month in a global robotics tournament.
Absolute Zero, a Division 2 FIRST LEGO team comprised of 10 Martinsville Middle School students ages 12-14, won regional and state competitions to advance to the world tournament, the school district announced in a release.
The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League is an annual competition attracting more than 60,000 teams from around the world.
Competitors develop projects based on a theme and are judged on four components: robot game, robot design, project innovation, and core values. On the basis of its previous competitions, Martinsville was nominated by its region for a Global Innovation Award, where they could win a $20,000 grant to make their innovative solution to the annual challenge theme's problem a reality. Submissions were reviewed by a panel of judges consisting of experts for their problem identification, innovation, implementation and effective use of STEM principles.
Semifinalists normally compete at Disney World in Orlando, but because of COVID-19, this year's global tournament will shift to a virtual platform, and the world competition will take place June 24-27.
This season’s theme was “City Shapers,” and team members were tasked with identifying a problem in their community and creating a realistic solution.
Absolute Zero worked with Lieut. Todd Owen of Martinsville Fire & EMS on a taxing problem first responders face: maneuvering a traditional stretcher through snow on the ground.
Absolute Zero then partnered with Henry County Public Safety, who provided a stretcher to help the team design and create its solution, the Wheel2Ski: a ski-like adaptation that EMS workers can quickly attach to a traditional stretcher, transforming it into a life-saving device that can glide across the snow for faster patient rescue.
The team is applying for a provisional patent for their innovation.
Henry students make all-state band
Four students from Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School qualified for the All Virginia Band this year.
The students are chosen from auditions by those who previously had been selected to the all-district band. Henry County High Schools had more than 40 students in the all-district competition. Auditions were conducted in February at James Madison University.
From Magna Vista, Dakota Sports, son of Pete and Heather Sports, was selected as a member of the concert band on trumpet, and Dylan Royal, son of Vincent and Donna Royal, was named to the symphonic band on baritone saxophone. Dylan received the highest score on his instrument in the state.
From Bassett, Fabiola Vasquez, daughter of Antonio Cruz Vazquez and Fabiola Becerra, was selected as a member of the concert band on clarinet, and Evan Joyce, son of Donald and Tammy Joyce, was selected as a member of the concert band on French horn.
Deadlines for students
- Friday is deadline to send your video to U.S. Senator Tim Kaine's contest called “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” for high school seniors. He’s asking seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation. He will select speeches to feature on his Facebook page and website during May and June to celebrate the graduates. Kaine is encouraging students to film videos of speeches that are 10 minutes or less and submit them to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.
- The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust’s next deadline is June 1 for submitting scholarship applications. Non-Traditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County are among those eligible to apply. Go to www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.
