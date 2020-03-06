At 5 years old, most children are learning how to hold a pencil. Bethany Gilbert was learning how to handle a gun safely. As it turned out, both skills have come in pretty handy.
Now 12 years old and in the seventh grade, Gilbert has approximately seven years of hunting experience. Going in the woods with her dad and occasionally with her papa, Gilbert harvested her first buck last year.
However, hunting isn’t her only passion. She also loved playing instruments, including the piano, organ, guitar and mandolin, playing basketball, serving in her church, Gospel Baptist Church in Bassett, and being creative.
Gilbert, a home-schooler who lives in Spencer, recently mixed two of those passions when she entered an essay competition she saw in an issue of JAKES Country magazine, a publication by the National Wild Turkey Federation.
The prompt challenged young hunters to look into conservation, a subject close to Gilbert. In her family, hunting isn’t a trophy sport – it’s a sustainable way of life.
“We eat the meat that we kill, so it winds up helping us eat stuff and save money and it also lets us spend time with each other and make memories,” Gilbert said. “Overall, it’s pretty fun, too.”
In her essay Gilbert tackled issues such as overpopulation, showing the importance of hunting to sustain the environment.
“It was talking about how important it is, like if one animal got out of population. Let’s say it’s turkeys because that’s their main animal,” Gilbert said. “If turkeys got out of population and nobody hunted them, then they would eat food and overpopulate, and it would take food from other animals, leading them to lower numbers.”
Not thinking much would come of it, Gilbert submitted her piece and waited for the judges.
“Honestly, when I entered it, I was like, ‘Mmmm, I doubt I win,’” Gilbert said.
Much to her surprise, she received a phone call telling her she had won.
“I got so excited. It was even more exciting than killing that first deer,” Gilbert said. “Then I told my dad, and he was all excited. He was like, ‘Yeah, we won!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!’”
A couple of weeks ago, Gilbert and her family traveled to Nashville, Tenn., where she gave a speech and received an award for her essay in front of 600 people at the Delta Ballroom. Gilbert said she was nervous to get up on stage but also excited.
“At the time, I was like, ‘Just don’t mess up because you’re nervous,’ but other than that, it was really important,” Gilbert said. “I was really thankful and really excited to be able to do it.”
While in Music City, Gilbert and her family also toured some nearby attractions, including a cavern and a museum.
In April, Gilbert will culminate her grand prize with a 2.5-day, all-expense-paid outdoor adventure, the Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt.
“I’m a little nervous about flying on an airplane, but my favorite thing that’s going to be going on out there, of course, is putting on my camouflage again and getting to shoot those turkeys,” Gilbert said.
