For the 19th consecutive year churches have worked together to provide new tennis shoes for students at schools in Henry County. The program was launched in 2000 by Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan, and several churches recently provided their donations to help students at Laurel Park Middle School and Axton, Campbell Court, Carver, Drewry Mason, Mount Olivet and Rich Acres elementary schools.
Shoes For the Soul provides tennis shoes for Henry County students
