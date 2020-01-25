Patrick Henry Community College may see an influx of pint-sized Patriots on campus starting in 2022.
State officials recently gave PHCC the green light to move forward with plans to build a 32,000-square-foot early childhood development center. The proposed facility would provide daily child care for infants and children up to age 4, after-school care for children in kindergarten through seventh grade and classroom space for students in the college’s early childhood education programs.
The Virginia Community College Board considered the proposal at its meeting in Richmond on Jan. 16 and gave approval for the PHCC Foundation to begin fundraising. Construction is estimated to cost $14 million, to be funded entirely by grants and private donations, board documents show. Additional fundraising will take place to subsidize operating costs.
PHCC’s proposal suggests building the center near the intersection of College Drive and Patriot Avenue. Board documents indicate that, after all funds have been raised or “irrevocably committed to the project,” the college must come back to the state board to get authority to lease the property to the PHCC Real Estate Foundation under a 50-year ground lease.
If all goes as planned, officials estimate the project will be completed by fall 2022, according to the proposal.
By providing child care on campus, college leaders hope to eliminate a major barrier that they say prevents some PHCC students who have children from finishing their studies.
“Over the past decade, both local and college studies have repeatedly identified the lack of adequate childcare, housing, and transportation to be the primary obstacles to both student success and economic development in PHCC’s service region,” the proposal stated.
Further details on the project were not immediately available, as college and foundation staff did not respond to an email request for comment Friday afternoon.
However, past Martinsville Bulletin coverage shows college administrators have publicly discussed the need for child care on campus since at least 2016. That was when state officials announced PHCC and three other Virginia community colleges would share a $1 million donation to expand training programs for early childhood educators.
Funds are meant to improve the quality of child care in southwest Virginia by helping educators earn a certificate or associate degree in their field.
Now, PHCC’s early childhood education center proposal comes at a time when access to child care seems to be a hot topic, both locally and at the state level. Locally, the college is one of many partners participating in a community-wide study of childcare needs coordinated by The Harvest Foundation.
That study began last year after economic development officials and local employers said that a lack of quality, affordable childcare is one of the top barriers preventing parents from participating in the workforce.
However, this problem is not unique to Martinsville and Henry County. In a December budget announcement, Gov. Ralph Northam noted the need for more preschool slots to be made available across Virginia, especially for low-income children.
Northam has proposed $95 million in state funding to expand early childhood education programs over the next two years. The budget is being considered by the General Assembly.
