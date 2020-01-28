Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer (above) was the guest speaker Monday during the 4th Tuesday Forum at Morning Star Holy Church. Strayer, who also has been a teacher and a principal, told attendees that the school system has taken over teaching many of the things children previously had learned at home. She also said teachers were enhancing learning on topics such as the upcoming Black History Month, the 24th Amendment and the march on Selma, Ala. Strayer also stressed the SEED program at Patrick Henry Community College and how that could help students get certified for jobs while in high school, the need for fire and rescue workers and the need for teachers. She encouraged attendees to become involved in the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.